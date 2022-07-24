Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to the Indiana Statehouse Monday to oppose legislation banning most abortions in Indiana.
It’s the same day a special legislative session kicks off addressing both abortion and a possible taxpayer refund.
A Republican proposal would ban abortion starting at conception – with the only exceptions being in cases of rape, incest, fatal fetal anomaly or to save the life of the mother.
The White House confirmed Harris will meet with state legislators and leaders “to discuss the fight to protect reproductive rights” during a roundtable.
The visit will shine a spotlight on Indiana, which is the first state legislature to debate a new abortion law in the post-Roe v. Wade world. The U.S. Supreme Court in June struck down abortion rights in Dobbs v. Jackson – sending the decision to the states.
Some states already had trigger bans in place and others plan to act soon.
Indiana has Republican supermajorities in both the House and Senate but there are splits within the GOP caucuses. Some feel the bill released doesn’t go far enough in terms of enforcement. Others feel it goes too far and would prefer allowing more access in the first trimester for all women, such as up to six or 12 weeks.
Senate Republicans especially have fractured and changes are expected quickly on the proposed Senate Bill 1 to address concerns from Indiana Right to Life and other pro-life groups.
