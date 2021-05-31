PIERCETON — A woman and her daughter were among three people killed in a fiery, head-on crash in northern Indiana, authorities said.
The collision occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday on Old Road 30 east of State Road 13 near Pierceton, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Fort Wayne, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office said.
A Nissan Maxima was trying to pass a motorcycle when it collided with a Kia Sportage traveling in the opposite direction, deputies said.
Deputies found the Maxima fully engulfed in flames and Teressa Johnson, 66, and her daughter, Amanda Johnson, 43, both of Warsaw, unresponsive inside the Sportage. Both women were pronounced dead at the scene. Teressa Johnson was driving.
The identity of the Maxima driver was not immediately known.
