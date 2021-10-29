Nearly all local Stellantis workers building 9-speed transmissions are set to return to work after months of furloughs due to supply chain interruptions caused by the pandemic.
UAW Local 685 President Matt Jarvis said nearly all the employees are set to return on Nov. 1. He said some of those employees — especially those working at the Indiana Transmission Plant — have remained out of work for months.
“It’ll be good to return those people back to work and get the 9-speed back up and running,” he said in a YouTube video posted Thursday.
At the same time, some workers building 8-speed transmissions at the Kokomo Transmission Plant will go on a two-week furlough.
Jarvis said the company is reducing production to day shift-only, due mainly to the Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit building fewer vehicles. He said that means the Kokomo plant could run out of space to store transmissions.
“It’s increased our bank size for the 8-speed, and it’s getting to the tipping level of 60,000, which puts them in little bit of jeopardy of not having racks to put transmissions on,” he said.
The announcement marks the most recent change to production at the local Stellantis facilities, which have been forced to adapt over the past year due to issues in the supply chain caused by the pandemic.
Around 1,800 local workers were initially furloughed during the first two weeks of February after then-Fiat Chrysler Automobiles paused production of the Jeep Compass in January. The vehicle is assembled in Toluca, Mexico, and uses the 9-speed transmission.
Since then, the local workforce has experienced months of furlough changes as the company adjusted schedules to adapt to the ever-changing economic conditions brought on by COVID-19.
Many of the furloughs have been determined by the international shortage of semiconductor chips, which have become part of the backbone of the auto industry, controlling nearly all electronic features inside a vehicle.
The shortage continues to have a major ripple effect throughout the automotive industry, with companies such as Ford, General Motors and Honda pausing production at some plants over the past year.
In Kokomo, thousands of GM trucks waiting on chips to be installed are parked at the General Motors Components Holding plant along Indiana 931. The company started storing them there in August.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.