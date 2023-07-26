MILAN — U.S.-European carmaker Stellantis on Wednesday reported a 37% boost in earnings in the first half of the year, driven by strong North America income and an increase in electric vehicle sales in Europe.
Profit in the first six months of the year was 10.9 billion euros ($12.07 billion), compared with 7.96 billion euros in the first half of 2022. The carmaker set record net revenue in the first six months of the year of 98.4 billion euros, up 12% over a year earlier. It came as shipments rose to 3.327 million vehicles from 3.033 million.
CEO Carlo Tavares called the first-half performance “outstanding,” saying that it “supports our long-term stability.”
Sales of all-electric vehicles rose by 24% to 169,000 vehicles as Stellantis became the third-largest producer of EVs in Europe, led by the Fiat New 500, Open Mokka and Citroen Berlingo.
Stellantis has 25 electric vehicles on the market and is launching another 23 by the end of next year.
North America accounted for 57% of adjusted operating income and nearly half of company revenue, boosted by higher sales of Chrysler Pacifica, Dodge Charger and Durango.
Stellantis’ record profits come at a time when it and the other two Big Three automakers — General Motors and Ford — are in contract negotiations with the United Auto Workers Union.
UAW President Shawn Fain, a Kokomo native, described The Big Three’s recent record profits as “obscene.” On Tuesday, General Motors reported second quarter profit of $2.1 billion.
“These record profits are obscene, and they come off the backs of underpaid workers and broken communities,” Fain said in a prepared statement. “Our workers got raises of just 6 percent over the last four years even as CEO Tavares saw his compensation soar 72 percent. As Stellantis made its megaprofits, it kept our assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois sitting idle. Workers who’ve given their lives to the company have no idea what the future holds.
“Stellantis said today that they’re pouring a staggering $1.7 billion (1.5 billion euros) into a stock buyback scheme that artificially inflates the value of shares, further enriching company executives and the top 1%. That is $1.7 billion being robbed from the workers who made those profits possible and the latest in a long line of examples of how corporate greed is plundering our communities. It’s time for Stellantis to pony up and make things right for working families.”
Stellantis was formed in 2021 from the merger of French carmaker PSA Peugeot and the Italian-American conglomerate Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.