The Casting & Transmission Women’s Alliance and Ivy Tech Community College will offer a virtual STEM camp for area high school girls June 28-29.
Students will plan and conduct lab experiments that will explore the STEM fields of robotics, math, engineering, biological and physical science, and medicine as they imagine life aboard a space station.
The camp is open to girls in Howard, Tipton, Miami, Grant, Clinton, Carroll and Cass counties who will be in high school for the 2021-22.
The camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. June 28 and 29.
Cost is $50 per student, which covers supplies and t-shirts. Participation is limited and registration is on a first come, first serve basis.
The Casting & Transmission Women’s Alliance is made up of Stellantis employees. The group works to expand opportunities for women in the manufacturing industry.
