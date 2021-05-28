The Casting & Transmission Women’s Alliance and Ivy Tech Community College will offer a virtual STEM camp for area high school girls June 28-29.

Students will plan and conduct lab experiments that will explore the STEM fields of robotics, math, engineering, biological and physical science, and medicine as they imagine life aboard a space station.

The camp is open to girls in Howard, Tipton, Miami, Grant, Clinton, Carroll and Cass counties who will be in high school for the 2021-22.

The camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. June 28 and 29.

Cost is $50 per student, which covers supplies and t-shirts. Participation is limited and registration is on a first come, first serve basis.

The Casting & Transmission Women’s Alliance is made up of Stellantis employees. The group works to expand opportunities for women in the manufacturing industry.

Spencer Durham can be reached at 765-454-8598, by email at spencer.durham@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @Durham_KT.

