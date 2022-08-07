Editor’s note: The Kokomo Tribune is previewing the start of the upcoming school year with a collection of stories highlighting issues and new initiatives at schools in Howard, Miami and Tipton counties.
RUSSIAVILLE — Natalie Wheeler’s fifth grade English class was enthralled when they learned about birds and their habitats last year.
Wheeler, a teacher with a passion for the outdoors, talked to them about the importance of habitats. Wanting to help their feathered friends, the students built birdhouses.
“They were so excited and engaged, they wanted to keep going,” Wheeler said.
Students will have more opportunities for those types of hands-on activities when school starts next week, as Western plans to roll out STEM curriculum in kindergarten through fifth grade.
It’s an idea that was set in motion by former Superintendent Katie Reckard after she approached teachers at the primary and intermediate buildings about incorporating more STEM-related learning into lessons plans.
“It really takes innovation and problem solving and marries them together,” she said. “It develops critical thinkers.”
Teachers loved the idea. So did the school board, which approved the addition of two STEM teachers earlier this year.
Western hired two internal teachers, Wheeler and Megan McGrew, to take the lead on implementing STEM.
Wheeler said it will be a three- to-five-year plan as they slowly work on integrating STEM into daily lessons. To start, students will have a STEM class once a week.
Western received a grant from Project Lead The Way, a nonprofit that specializes in helping schools develop STEM curriculum. The grant will go toward integrating STEM into daily science classes. Western’s parent-teacher organization also donated funding toward STEM.
Wheeler previously taught at a STEAM-certified school in South Carolina. The “A” in STEAM is often for art but there’s also agriculture, something Wheeler looks forward to introducing students to in her new position.
“We are a farming-agriculture community, and we need to educate our kids on that,” she said.
Reckard said STEM curriculum will also help students meet the state’s new standards for employability skills and computer science.
But science, technology, engineering and math isn’t just about stronger academics and better test scores — though STEM helps both — it’s also about teaching kids to think critically and question why things are the way they are.
“In the world that students are growing up in now, information is literally at their fingertips and it is what they do with that information that really matters,” Melissa DeWeese, Western primary principal, said in an email. “Teaching students critical thinking skills and problem solving is vital to providing them the education necessary to have successful careers in the future.”
STEM adds relevancy to lessons as it explains why a concept is important and how it’s used in the real world.
“They can understand the relevance,” Reckard said. “It naturally brings that together for kids.”
Western plans to take this a step further, by inviting people from the community to talk to students about their STEM-related jobs and taking field trips to businesses.
“It makes schools reach out to their community,” Reckard said.
And there are life lessons, too. Science as a whole is about testing hypotheses.
Wheeler said students will learn how to “fail forward” — figuring out what works, what doesn’t, not getting discouraged and trying again.
“That is something that will be difficult for some kids,” she said.
But it’s a lesson worth learning, because that’s how most of life works, Wheeler added.
Hands-on and project-based learning are staples of STEM. Teachers hope activities that gets kids up and moving, along with explaining why something is important, will engage them more.
“We want them to be able to create meaningful projects,” Wheeler said.
No science class is complete without a few chances to get one’s hands dirty. DeWeese said a courtyard at the primary-intermediate building will be turned into an outdoor STEM space.
“I’m most excited to watch students’ curiosity build as they explore and learn about the world around them in a new and innovative way,” she said.
Reckard envisioned getting the primary and intermediate schools STEM-certified through the Indiana Department of Education. She worked at Maple Crest Middle School in Kokomo when it went through the certification process.
“The hope is that the STEM focus will work its way up to the middle-school level,” Reckard said.
Wheeler said STEM-certification will likely remain a long-term goal.
