BUNKER HILL — Matthew Barnett was in Pennsylvania a while back visiting Fort Ligonier when he had an idea.
He saw the fortifications the British used during the French and Indian War and thought it would be perfect for a class project.
“I saw that stuff and said, ‘We can do that,’” he said.
As a teacher, Barnett likes to incorporate hands-on projects that help students learn history in a way a textbook can’t.
While at Lewis Cass, students in his class built a flatboat, like the ones used by pioneers who sailed down the Ohio River, and successfully tested it on the Eel River.
Barnett brought his fun projects to Maconaquah Middle School this fall.
Students in his eighth grade history class built parts of an authentic 1700s fort, including a cannon, while learning about the French and Indian War.
Students constructed cheavaux de frise and fascines, fortification defense structures used during the war.
A cheval de frise is a barrier with a row of long, sharp points meant to slow down advancing troops. These would have been placed outside a fort.
A fascine was used to protect cannons. A cannon would have been positioned behind piles of dirt and fascines to protect it from incoming fire.
Authentic to the French and Indian War, these structures were made of wood.
Students also made the carriage — the part the makes the cannon movable — in Barnett’s class. They tried their hand at using a draw knife to sharpen and cut wood, which is how people in the 1700s would have made them.
Modern-day tools helped the project move along, but Barnett said he wanted students to experience what it would have been like to use the tools of the time.
“I don’t think they realize how hard it was to survive in the 1750s,” he said.
The cannon — the highlight of the entire project — was made by students in Angela Christopher’s science class. Made of PVC pipe and painted black, the cannon was used to shoot fruits and candy across a yard at the middle school.
Apples, potatoes and other fruits represented cannon fire. Candy replicated shrapnel fire. Students used a stick to tamp the apples and candy down into the cannon. A compressor pumped the cannon full of air to make sure the ammunition flew a good distance.
On Barnett’s cue, students fired the cannon with the push of a button. Part of the fun was seeing how far the apple flew and racing each other for candy.
Addie Maiben said the project better helped her understand life in the 1700s.
“We got to see how they used them (fortifications) in real life, instead of just watching videos,” she said.
Barnett wants his students to realize that even though people in the 1700s didn’t have the amenities of today, they were still smart and strategic.
Take, for example, the construction of dirt walls around cannons. They had to know how thick to make them to absorb cannon and musket fire.
“To think they haphazardly threw up walls, that’s wrong,” Barnett said. “They knew what they were doing.”
A cannon and some defense structures are fun, but a fort they do not make. An actual fort is the end goal of the multi-year project.
Dubbed “Storm the Fort,” next year Maconaquah eighth graders will build the front wall and gate of a 40-foot-by-40-foot fort in the woods behind the school.
Classes will add on to the project in the years following until the fort is finished. The fort’s design is based on Fort Loudoun, another Pennsylvania colonial-era fort.
Students will learn authentic battle techniques. When the fort is finished, they will storm the fort with water guns.
Barnett has partnered with Fort Ligonier. The national historic site gave the teacher guidance on how to make the project and will provide virtual tours for the students and even fire the cannon for them.
“That connects kids with the outside world,” Barnett said.
The project is a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) project for the middle school. Multiple teachers and classes are involved.
Kristi Wittenberg’s English students researched what life was like for soldiers during the war and wrote journals based on the information.
Art students in Patrick Redmon’s class watched the cannon shoot and made sketches of the firing and fortifications.
Next year, Becky Fronk will have her math students measure the length of the shots and the weight of the objects.
Christopher said it was challenging to find a task for every student involved in the project, which isn’t a bad problem to have.
“They have the buy in,” she said. “They want to see it continue.”
Two grants helped make the project possible. Barnett received one of 40 grants from Indiana Retired Teachers Association for $500.
The Society of Indiana Pioneers awarded Barnett $2,000.
Charles Short, a board member for both groups, said the Maconaquah teacher was a worthy recipient for making “Indiana history come alive.”
