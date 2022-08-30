PERU — Many residents throughout the Miami County area spent several hours Tuesday cleaning up after a line of storms created havoc the night before.
No tornadoes were reported in Monday’s storms, per information supplied to the Tribune via the National Weather Service, but straight-line winds were still high enough to cause damage to power lines, trees, residential areas and businesses.
Officials say in Macy, high winds are suspected in the collapse of a gazebo, causing the entrapment of several people under the debris.
First responders were also dispatched to the Oakdale area of Peru, where it was reported that there was heavy damage to several residences.
Kris Marks, executive director of the Miami County Emergency Management Agency, estimated that most of the storm damage that occurred throughout the county occurred in what he called the initial “gust front.”
“We weren’t under a tornado warning, a tornado watch or even a severe thunderstorm warning at the time,” he said. “So, what I saw was just typical to what you’d see in a severe thunderstorm. It was a lot of straight-line wind damage, that sort of thing. A lot of what we responded to were trees down, wires down. A lot of the trees I saw were older and large, hollowed out. They looked like it was their time to come down.”
Marks didn't know the wind speed at the time the storms passed through on Monday, but he did note there was at least one wind gust reported at 55 mph at Grissom Air Reserve Base.
“We’re still finding out all the damage,” he noted. “… It was a high-profile wind event, that’s for sure.”
Along with property damage, Monday’s storm also knocked out the power to over a thousand Miami County residents.
The Tribune was unable to reach a Peru Utilities’ spokesperson for comment, but according to a post on the company’s Facebook page Monday night, the majority of the reported outages were centered around the cities of Peru and Mexico.
And as of Tuesday morning, electricity had been restored to all but around 300 customers.
