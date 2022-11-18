Makenna Titus, an intern at Stout Funeral Homes and Crematory, laughed when she recalled an incident that happened at one of the facilities during a recent visitation.
“We had a lady come in here the other day and say, ‘Where’s the dog?’ Titus said. “I was confused, so she said again, ‘The dog.’ And then I said, ‘Oh, Finnegan? He’s not here right now, but he’ll be around.”
Finnegan, the 6-year-old Goldendoodle, is Stout Funeral Homes and Crematory’s newest therapy dog, and he’s already made quite an impact in his first few months of work.
Of course, Finnegan’s rise to becoming the facility’s therapy dog started out a bit unconventional, owner Bev Stout explained.
“We have another funeral home in Marion where my husband and my nephews know the funeral director,” she said, “and they have a therapy dog. … So we contacted the Ultimate Canine training place in Westfield, and there was a long waiting period, a couple of years, to get a dog. But they said they’d check our dog’s temperament for $200.”
At the time, Finnegan was around 5 years old, much older than the puppies that are usually trained for such tasks.
But after officials at Ultimate Canine spent around 30 minutes running Finnegan through various types of tests, such as someone bothering his food, unknown people approaching him and his reaction to different noises, Finnegan passed with flying colors.
“We were told it’d be a shame if he weren’t a therapy dog,” Stout recalled.
After a stint of training — which Stout jokingly referred to as a “boot camp” for dogs — Finnegan was officially certified Nov. 23, 2021.
He began his duties with the funeral home in June.
“When he’s in the funeral home, he’s a lobby dog,” Stout said. “We keep him in the hallway. That way, people can approach us, and we don’t approach other people. … We kind of just look at our schedule and check the other funeral home directors to make sure it’s OK with them before we show up. … And he’s just there if anyone wants him.”
Every now and then, loved ones of the deceased will request that Finnegan come into the actual funeral room, Stout said.
That’s because dogs just seem to sense when they’re needed, she added, especially Finnegan.
“I’ve never been around a dog that’s so happy to see you all the time,” Stout noted. “Someone asked me the other day, ‘Was Finn trained to smile?’ He wasn’t, but it just looks like he’s smiling when somebody has their hands on him. I think he just provides comfort. He’s huge. He’s a big dog at 80 pounds, but he’s so gentle too.
“I recently had him in the hallway for a visitation and a funeral all in one day, an elderly woman,” Stout added. And her daughter came outside in the hallway and asked where the bathroom was because she was going to start crying and didn’t want her kids to see. Fifteen minutes later, we were still talking, and she was petting Finn. It was like, ‘Hey, he did his job.’”
Along with his funeral home duties, Finnegan and Stout also participate in a lot of community outreach events.
And it’s during one of those community outreach moments that Stout said her dog’s gentleness really seemed to take center stage.
“We went to a nursing home recently, and somebody was in hospice,” Stout explained. “It was end of life, agonal breathing. And Finn, he just laid his fat head on the woman like he knew he needed to do that, and my eyes just welled up with tears. It was pretty sweet.”
Jaimy Lalonde is the middle school director for Bridges Outreach.
A few days ago, some of the organization’s students had an opportunity to meet and play with Finnegan.
“The joy that the students had (that day) was something that they needed,” Lalonde said. “There’s a bit of heaviness going on at our middle schools, some hard times, and so seeing the joy and the smiles that the students had when they got to see Finnegan was just super cool.”
Because at the end of the day, those who meet Finnegan, even in their saddest moments, tend to leave the experience a little bit happier.
“It’s just about giving a little bit of love,” Stout said. “Dogs love unconditionally, and so if he can give someone a little bit of love, even for a brief moment, then I think that’s a really good thing.”
