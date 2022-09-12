The United Auto Workers Local 1166 strike against the working conditions in the Stellantis casting plant has ended.
Union members met throughout Monday to discuss a tentative agreement that was reached Sunday evening. An update on the UAW Local 1166 website was posted Monday afternoon to let union members know the contract was ratified.
“Stellantis is pleased that members of UAW Local 1166 at the Kokomo, Indiana, Casting Plant have ratified a new local agreement. Operations at the plant will resume tonight,” Stellantis spokeswoman Jodi Tinson wrote via email Monday afternoon.
National UAW leaders celebrated the then tentative agreement earlier in the day with a post on the union’s website.
UAW President Ray Curry said the agreement was a “testament to UAW solidarity.”
The strike, which started at midnight Saturday morning and lasted through Monday evening, intended to improve working conditions. The bargaining committee negotiated for things like HVAC repairs in the casting plant, paid uniforms and repairs to Stellantis equipment to secure in-house work.
