...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Matthan McGriff dribbles during a Sts. Joan of Arc & Patrick School alumni basketball game Monday evening at the St. Patrick campus. The open house was to celebrate the newly renovated gym. There are new bleachers and lights, and the court has been resurfaced.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Sts. Joan of Arc & Patrick School alumni play a basketball game during an open house Monday evening at the St. Patrick campus. The open house was to celebrate the newly renovated gym. There are new bleachers and lights, and the court is repainted.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
On the new bleachers, Odette Werner, Mia Meier, Aurora Rutherford, Max Meier and Cooper Matson focus on their snacks and their toys during the alumni basketball game.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
T-shirts tossed in the crowd between events kept the kids’ attention at the Sts. Joan of Arc & Patrick School remodeled gym open house Monday.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Sts. Joan of Arc and Patrick School christens renovated gym
The basketball teams at Sts. Joan of Arc and Patrick School wore baby-blue uniforms in the 1980s and ‘90s.
The socks were white with three light-blue stripes.
“We pulled them up as high as we could get them,” said Nick Kanable. “The powder blue was super dope in a very cheesy ‘80s way.”
Mike Moore remembers his dad, who coached one of the teams, wearing a V-neck sweater of the same color on the sidelines.
Back then, St. Joan and St. Patrick were separate schools, but they came together to field basketball teams, called the Kokomo Catholic Knights.
Games rotated between the St. Joan location on Markland Avenue and the St. Patrick campus on Armstrong Street.
Northwestern was the biggest rivalry. Moore was close friends with some of the boys on Northwestern’s team. The Reebok Pump shoe came out around the same time. Every hooper wanted a pair.
All those memories came roaring back Monday during an open house event at the St. Patrick campus, where the Sts. Joan of Arc & Patrick School community celebrated a newly renovated gymnasium.
The gym has received quite a facelift in the previous few months. Gone are the old wooden bleachers, replaced with plastic ones with walkways. The basketball court was stripped down and repainted. New lights brighten the gym.
“It’s done a complete 180; it’s nice,” Moore said. “It’s more appealing. It’s been around the block to say the least.”
The gymnasium was built in 1963, along with the rest of the St. Patrick school.
Basketball games weren’t the only events hosted in the gym, though. Mass, youth groups, sock hops and parish bazaars also took place in the old gym.
Renovations started in mid-December.
“It had not been done in decades; it was just showing its age,” said Brad Willis, director of operations. “We want everybody to know we are a school for the 21st Century.”
After a brief ceremony with the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce, a friendly basketball game christened the renovated gymnasium. The game featured alumni young and old.
Kanable and Moore played in the game. Both admitted they were sore afterward.
Kanable, principal at Sts. Joan of Arc & Patrick School, recently had stitches removed from his hand and arm but gutted out the performance.
The St. Patrick gym is where Kanable fell in love with the game after joining the team in fifth grade.
“We’d find ourselves in the gym on a Saturday or Sunday hooping it up,” he said.
Tony Lechner was another older alumnus who laced up his sneakers for the game. Lechner’s memories extend beyond just playing. The gym is also where he coached his daughter and watched his nieces and nephews play.
“I’m happy kids and future families have this gym to continue to create lifetime memories like so many that played there before them,” he said.
While most players wore a t-shirt and shorts, Moore wore a full priest outfit.
“I try to be able bring some comic relief to everything,” he said. “I want to be able to have fun and laugh.”
There was no shortage of fun Monday night. Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore, an alumnus himself, announced the game.
The event drew a crowd with plenty there to cheer on those playing in the game.
“I think you’re seeing so many people here because they’re part of the history,” Willis said.
The Rev. Chris Shocklee said the St. Patrick’s gym is a face for the Catholic community as it is a place many are familiar with, even if they’re not affiliated with the churches.
“It’s a beautiful thing to recognize what a gym can be,” he said.
Donations covered most of the more than $100,000 in renovations.
Funds raised during the school’s Oktoberfest event last fall went toward the redo of the gym floor.
“When Oktoberfest stepped up for the floor, I knew we were in pretty good shape,” Willis said.
The south wall of the gym says “Let’s Go Saints” and “We shine” along with quotes by Saint Joan of Arc and Saint Patrick. They’re ideas born out of submissions from middle schoolers.
The school asked for student ideas to add to the gym.
“I love that the students had so much input in what it ended up looking like,” Kanable said. “They had a lot pretty cool ideas we didn’t use, too.”
