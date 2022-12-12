Last fall, Eastern expected a loss of 60 students on its annual student count day.
The district had lost a number of students due to its decision to not offer both virtual and in-person learning. Many of those students returned by Christmas, and when Eastern took its annual student count last September, enrollment numbers had rebounded to pre-pandemic levels.
Eastern saw another increase this fall, recording 1,615 students. It was the highest student count day Superintendent Keith Richie could recall.
He attributed the increase to both families moving into the Eastern school district as well as transfer students, who make up about 42% of the student population.
The twice-annual student count day, also called ADM (average daily membership), are two of the most important days on the calendar for a school district.
On these days — once in September and again in February — schools calculate how many students are enrolled. This determines the amount of funding schools receive from the state. Schools get a certain amount of money per student.
The baseline funding per student is $6,235. This figure is set by the state legislature during its budget process. The per student amount is expected to increase as state lawmakers will set the next budget in January.
The actual amount doled out by the state for each student depends on a variety of factors. Students with special needs, for example, net a school more funding per student.
There’s also the complexity grant, which is additional funding for schools that educate low-income students.
For example, Eastern receives an additional $340 per student via the complexity grant. It’s rare to find two schools that receive the same amount of money per student.
Funding from the state given to schools comes from taxes, including sales and gas taxes. This money is earmarked mainly for teacher salaries. It cannot be spent on most other things, such as construction projects.
Following is student enrollment numbers for the other schools in the Kokomo Tribune’s coverage area.
Howard County
Kokomo schools is down 50 students from the spring and 100 from last fall. The most recent enrollment figures from the Indiana Department of Education had Kokomo at 5,238 students. This figure includes 445 preschoolers and 12 adult learners.
Enrollment numbers are in line with what Kokomo school officials predicted last year, according to a news release.
Taylor schools posted an enrollment of 1,270 this fall. A slight increase compared to this time last year, Taylor has had its enrollment increase the last two fall count days.
Student population at Western this fall was 2,484. Enrollment last fall was 2,541.
Fall enrollment at Northwester came in at 1,842. That’s down from last September’s 1,889 number.
It’s not an unexpected drop. Northwestern graduated 148 students in 2022 and had a smaller incoming kindergarten class at 126. The 2023 graduating class is 158 students.
Miami County
Maconaquah had 1,872 students, according to its September count. That’s 67 students less than last September and eight students less compared to last spring’s count.
Interim Superintendent Kelly McPike told the Kokomo Tribune this year’s kindergarten class is about 30 students smaller than last year’s class.
However, Maconaquah has 92 students enrolled in its preschool program at Pipe Creek Elementary, though they do not count toward the official student population recognized by the state.
Peru schools came in at 1,866 students for the fall, one off projections. Last fall, student enrollment was 1,930.
Tipton County
Tri-Central’s enrollment is up more than 6% from the spring. Student count was 775 in September, which is also an increase from last fall.
Superintendent Dave Driggs said about 75% of the increase is in the elementary grades.
There was no change to Tipton’s enrollment year over year, according to Superintendent Ryan Glaze. Tipton was at 1,426 students last fall.
Glaze said via email that enrollment numbers are not expected to fluctuate much through 2028, according to projections. However, incoming kindergarten classes have exceeded expectations for the last two years.
