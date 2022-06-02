When Northwestern begins a multi-million-dollar school improvement project next summer, one area that will get an upgrade is the high school cafeteria.
Students said the cafeteria feels “institutionalized” with its lack of windows. So, when Northwestern administration was deciding what areas of its school buildings needed improvements, the cafeteria made the list.
“That’s them (the students),” said Jamie Bolser, Northwestern CFO. “That’s completely them.”
And it’s not a one-off thing, either. At Northwestern, student feedback matters. Administration asks for it. Students are surveyed, interviewed and free to speak openly about what they like and don’t like about attending Northwestern.
“They have the greatest stake in their education, but they often have the least amount of input,” said Superintendent Kristen Bilkey.
Northwestern is trying to change that.
Students were included in the decision-making process when Northwestern decided on a new food service provider a few years ago. Northwestern staff toured Carroll High School, which used the same provider the Howard County school corporation was considering, and students came along and ate lunch.
A student’s opinion on school lunch is about as honest as you can get.
During the last week of school, Northwestern conducted exit interviews with seniors during their homeroom period. They were asked a set of questions about their experience as students. Time is also set aside for them to talk about whatever they want.
“Once you get them talking, they open up,” Bilkey said.
Restrooms are a common area students would like to see upgraded — they’re included in the school improvement plan. They’d also like more options to print papers quickly. Northwestern is looking at technology grants to make that possible.
Students have said they want to feel prepared for what’s next after high school. Adding more career and technical classes are part of the school’s strategic plan.
Other suggestions from students include more mental health awareness, how to support one another on social media and attending signings when a student commits to play a sport in college.
One homeroom class asked their teacher to follow up with administration after a recent exit interview. They wanted to add they thought the slow computers should be replaced.
For Bilkey, that’s a good sign. It means students are comfortable and feel like their opinions are valued.
“We want kids to know if they have questions, they can come to us,” the superintendent said.
When students said they wanted more ways to give feedback, especially anonymously, Northwestern made it happen.
The school corporation contracted with Possip, an online platform that allows parents to give feedback to their child’s school. Possip is used by a lot of schools in this manner, however Bilkey said Northwestern is the first to use it as a way for kids to give feedback.
Northwestern also uses its feedback methods to ensure students feel supported at school. A recent survey of high school students indicated that 86% of them feel like they have a trusted adult they can turn to at Northwestern.
Many of those relationships are born out of homeroom, also called “face to face.” Sort of like study hall, the class starts freshman year. The same group of students have homeroom all four years with the same teacher.
Many students said their trusted adult is their homeroom teacher.
“We want to make sure every person has someone they can go to,” Bilkey said.
Student input dovetails with Northwestern’s “what’s best for kids” philosophy.
For Bolser, it helps her keep perspective, especially as someone who deals with dollars and cents.
“It makes me want to work even harder because it means something to students,” she said.
Administration, teachers, parents and community members toured each school building when Northwestern was deciding on the scope of its improvement project. Former grads remarked how similar the school buildings looked to when they were students.
Bilkey hopes to hear a different tune when current students return in the future.
“I can’t wait to have kids come back and go, ‘Wow, they listened to us,’” she said.
