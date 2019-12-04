OSHKOSH, Wis. — A 16-year-old student stabbed a school resource officer who then shot the teenager at a Wisconsin high school Tuesday morning, police said, in the second shooting at a school in the state in as many days.
The latest shooting happened at Oshkosh West High School just after 9 a.m., Oshkosh police spokeswoman Katherine Mann said at a news briefing. The student and the officer were taken to hospitals, but no one else was injured, Mann said.
Police Chief Dead Smith said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon that neither the officer or student had suffered what were expected to be life-threatening injuries.
Authorities have not released any information about the nature of the injuries to the student and the officer.
“This is a big deal,” Mann said. “We’re not that big of a city and we know pretty much everyone in the city and we know this affects a lot of people in our community.”
Police will not be releasing details of the type of weapon the student was carrying, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation, she said.
Tuesday’s shooting in Oshkosh, a city of about 67,000 people, was about 80 miles north of Monday’s shooting in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha. A police officer responding to a situation at Waukesha South High School shot an armed male student in a classroom. Officials say that student pointed a handgun at officers.
