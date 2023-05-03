Hundreds of children poured into the Indiana University Kokomo student center Friday evening. Right behind them were their parents, grandparents and guardians who tried to keep up in the packed crowd.
The children rushed to find the books they had written for class, excited to show their adult what they had created.
The kids smiled. The adults did, too, as they flipped through the books.
Sarah Ailor turned the pages of the books penned by her daughters Emma and Evelyn, students at Eastern Elementary School. Certainly, a proud mom moment.
The Young Author Conference created plenty of moments like that.
The annual event brings elementary student writers from area schools together for a one-night celebration, where kids show off the books they wrote at school. All five Howard County schools participated in this year’s conference.
“I think it’s great for the kids,” Ailor said. “They get to be creative. They’re really proud of it.”
Emma wrote her book about Golden Retrievers. They have one at home.
“She’s very factual,” Ailor said. “She loves learning about everything she can.”
Evelyn wrote about her family.
The Young Author Conference is sponsored by the Kokomo Area Literacy Association. It is a long-running event for elementary students.
“The whole purpose is to celebrate and encourage writing in schools,” said Lyndsi Smith, past president of the literacy association. “I think every kid should see their name in print, in a book.”
All students at Pettit Park Elementary, where Smith is principal, participate in the Young Author Conference.
Friday’s event featured door prizes, a book fair and guest speaker and children’s author Shannon Anderson.
Anderson wrote “I Love Strawberries,” which was named the 2023 Indiana Farm Bureau Book of the Year.
Two schools, Northwestern and Taylor won visits from Anderson. She will speak to students.
Tucked away in corners and on benches at IUK, one could find adults and children reading together. This year’s Young Author Conference was the second held in person since the pandemic.
“It’s really exciting that the community is still eager to get here,” said Jessica Hollingsworth, reading specialist at Western Primary School. “I love to see the kids with the adult they bring.”
Hollingsworth said students were excited all week to see their books on display.
“It (pride) beams off them,” she said.
The adults were just as excited as the kids.
“We had an awesome turnout!” Northwestern Elementary Principal Tiffany Myers said to Shannon Shrader, a kindergarten teacher at Taylor Elementary School.
“We did too!” Shrader said as she gave Myers a high-five.
Myers and Shrader are sisters.
Shrader’s students wrote books about themselves and their favorite things.
“They loved it,” she said. “It increased their writing. They really enjoyed it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.