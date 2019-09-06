Fifty-six full-time Indiana University Kokomo students earned chancellor’s list or dean’s list honors for the summer 2019 semester. Chancellor’s list students earned a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), while dean’s list students earned a minimum 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale, while carrying at least 12 credit hours throughout the grading period. Local students include:
- Hilary Cripe, Delphi
- Ashton Taylor McClain, Galveston
- Justin Lee Coomer, Greentown
- Ashley Nicole Ausbrook, Aimee Barnes, Karen R. Buchanan, Michael Scott Erb, Elijah Curtis Fields, Shelbi McKinley, Leah Michelle Pearce, Brooke Lynette Smith, all of Kokomo
- Amber R. Strik, Peru
- Tanner B. Langley, Tipton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.