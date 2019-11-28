Kindergarteners and first- and second-graders at Western Primary School collected canned and dry goods for the Kokomo Rescue Mission recently.
The students collected over 8,000 food items during a contest at the school.
Since 1953, the Kokomo Rescue Mission has been demonstrating the compassion of Jesus Christ to the homeless, hungry and hurting in North Central Indiana. KRM’s mission is to see the homeless, hungry and hurting achieve wholeness through Christ-centered programs and services.
For more information about the Rescue Mission, visit kokomo rescuemission.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.