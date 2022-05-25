To say Fabion Jones and Mary Hinkle didn’t start on good terms might be an understatement.
“He was horrible to me,” Hinkle said.
Jones, a high school student, had a reputation for being belligerent toward Hinkle and other adults at school. He failed many classes in his first two years at Kokomo High School.
After a back and forth with one another in class one day, the teacher sat down with Jones for a little heart to heart.
Slowly but surely, Jones came around. He got involved. He joined the football team. He picked up welding.
This year, he completed 18 classes to graduate on time.
“He’s been a joy,” Hinkle said. “He has turned around. We are proud of him.”
Students like Jones, who have demonstrated growth in themselves and in the classroom, were celebrated Wednesday morning at the 29th annual Mayor’s Turnaround Achievement Awards.
Many of the students honored at the breakfast awards ceremony were disinterested in school — or flat out didn’t go — until a meaningful connection was made with an adult at school.
This was the case for Clyde Sauve.
When he arrived at McKinley Alternative School as a junior, he had 12 credits to his name. Principal Idowu Ikudabo often found himself knocking on Sauve’s door in the morning to make sure he came to school.
With the help of Deanne Wideman, a teacher at McKinley who specializes in helping students catch up on their work, Sauve put together a plan with the goal of graduating high school.
He’d achieve that and much more. Sauve will graduate with a Core 40 diploma and a culinary and business marketing pathway. He works at Red Lobster, gaining experience before he heads to Ivy Tech to further his studies in culinary arts and business marketing.
“The staff at McKinley has thoroughly enjoyed watching Clyde grow,” Wideman told the audience at Kokomo Country Club during the awards ceremony.
And he even likes going to school now.
“When you create a safe space for children, they want to come,” Ikudabo said.
Students from Kokomo, Northwestern, Taylor and Western were among those recognized Wednesday.
Students like Taylor Middle School’s Kaleb Bentley and Western Middle School’s Slevin Buttermore were honored, in part, for going from shy and timid to talkative and more outgoing.
Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore and the city of Kokomo organized the event in just a couple weeks after the last two installments had been canceled because of the pandemic.
“Students, this is for you,” he said. “You’ve become leaders at your school. No pressure, they’re expecting some great things from you now.”
The awards ceremony featured guest speaker Nathan White of First City Recovery who spoke about his addiction struggles and his turnaround. He works with others on their journey to overcome addiction.
Other speakers included Kendale Harris, a former Turnaround Award recipient, and Kokomo BobKats coach Cliff Levingston.
The coach told students that he was once in their shoes — a kid who needed to turn it around — and encouraged them to believe in themselves.
“You’re on a path right now to change the trajectory of your life,” Levingston said.
Not every student’s turnaround was an academic one. Northwestern High School’s Danielle Finicle didn’t struggle in the classroom, though school didn’t always come easy.
Her turnaround award was for overcoming mental health challenges.
“Honestly, if it wasn’t for the staff … I’m not sure I’d be here,” Finicle said.
Nicholas Sprague overcame his own mental health struggles, too. Discovering a passion for helping people helped the Western High School senior reach graduation. He plans to attend Ball State University to teach English in Japan.
“I always had trouble with motivation in high school, but I found that having a passion helped me,” Sprague said. “The world has a funny way of getting you where you need to be.”
White recited a Helen Keller quote as he wrapped up his speech: “a bend in the road is not the end of the road … unless you fail to make the turn.”
“You’ve made the turn,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.