That student learning suffered during the pandemic is no surprise as metrics indicate students fell behind, especially in reading and math.
It’s a well-known fact among teachers and in schools.
Classroom disruptions, online learning, the uncertainty of COVID, staff shortages, quarantines and plenty of other factors made learning challenging for millions of students.
A federal study shows that math and reading scores of 9-year-olds dramatically decreased during the first two years of the pandemic.
Reading scores saw their largest decrease in 30 years, while math scores had their first decrease in the history of the testing regimen behind the study, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, a branch of the U.S. Education Department.
The declines hit all regions of the country and affected students of most races. But students of color saw some of the steepest decreases, widening the racial achievement gap.
In math, the average score for 9-year-old students fell 7 percentage points between 2020 and 2022, according to the study. The average reading score fell 5 points.
A concerted effort by schools, aided by grants, federal funding and intentional support is helping students catch up after two tumultuous years. However, there is still much more work to be done.
Learning recovery is expected to take years.
Here’s a look at how area schools are tackling learning loss and how those initiatives are panning out.
Federal funds
Schools have received millions of dollars in federal pandemic relief funds.
This money can be used in a number of different ways, including in the classroom and on infrastructure, such as HVAC to better circulate air, one of the best ways to mitigate virus spread in schools.
Some schools used pandemic relief dollars to create new positions they otherwise wouldn’t have been able to afford.
Taylor schools added six new positions: three student support coaches and three behavioral specialists. One for each school building (elementary, middle and high school).
Support coaches work with small groups of students and individual students. They provide targeted intervention for students who need extra help.
Intervention is school speak for how a teacher presents a concept or idea in a way that a student can understand.
Behavioral specialists work with students to make sure they are ready to learn and function at school. Whereas support coaches are on the academic side, behavioral specialists focus on the emotional regulation of the student.
“Before any student can learn, we have to have the appropriate behavior,” said Taylor Superintendent Chris Smith.
Western also used some of its pandemic funding to invest in the social-emotional health of its students.
Other schools, including Tipton and Northwestern, have installed calming or sensory rooms. The rooms provide a place for students to relax or burn off energy so they can focus on learning. For students with behavioral issues, these sorts of rooms help reduce referrals.
Though a calming room and behavioral specialists aren’t teaching students to read better or master a mathematics concept, they do help kids regulate their emotions better. In turn, they can function better in the classroom and be in the right headspace to learn.
It’s one of the main reasons schools have incorporated social-emotional learning concepts in curriculum.
Grants
Schools also utilized grants to aid in student learning recovery.
Kokomo schools partnered with Indiana University Kokomo to secure two state-funded grants, meant to provide literacy and math support, as well as career readiness.
The grant helped Kokomo teachers identify what type of intervention students needed, so concepts could be tailored to each student’s specific learning style.
IUK education students helped provide more one-on-one support for Kokomo students last year.
Northwestern also partnered with IUK to offer similar services last school year, including an after-school program that focused on reading and math.
"The curriculum covered high impact standards in a fun and creative way," according to Robyn Dill, reading specialist, and second grade teacher Katie Griner.
Working with IUK and its education teacher was also a chance for collaboration and a learning opportunity for every one, the school staff said.
Similarly, Northwestern's summer school program aims to deliver concepts in a fun way in a positive setting.
Tri-Central received a similar grant. Funding went toward professional development for teachers in the areas of learning loss and intervention.
For two weeks prior to the start of last school year, Tri-Central hosted a jumpstart program meant to help students close gaps in reading and math before starting a new grade.
An uptick in ILEARN
You’d be hard-pressed to find any educator that lives and dies with ILEARN scores. Most consider ILEARN just one data point.
However, recent ILEARN scores indicate some improvements. Scores in 2021 were predictably down, following the pandemic. Though still behind pre-pandemic times, scores increased this year.
Most Howard County schools saw upticks in the percent of students who were proficient in both the reading and math portions of the test.
A noteworthy example is that of Bon Air Middle School, part of Kokomo School Corporation.
The middle school is part of the corporation’s transformation zone, a group of three community schools on a multiyear improvement project. The three schools were flagged by the state for low accountability grades and test scores.
Longer school days, increased teacher collaboration and data collection help target where each student needs help and where they succeed.
The percentage of students at Bon Air Middle School who were proficient in English and math increased from last year.
“The systems we have here are doing exactly what we expected them to do,” said Amanda Landrum, middle school principal.
Western was recently honored by the Indiana Department of Education for its ILEARN scores, specifically a subset of scores. The school corporation’s English language learner students showed gains in math scores of ILEARN. The recognition comes with a $500,000 award.
Increasing math proficiency is a stated goal for Eastern. To do so, administrators and teachers are working to vertically integrate math curriculum in kindergarten through eighth grade.
Middle school principal Lindsey Brown said this entails making sure math curriculum at each grade level ties into what students learn in the lower grades and pinpointing key concepts that should be mastered before moving on to the next grade.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
