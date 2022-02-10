Megan Mentis’ piece “Me But Not Me” is one of the first works one sees when they walk into Indiana University Kokomo’s downtown art gallery.
The red and blue four-panel artwork is a self-portrait that stares back at the viewer. It’s the result of Mentis wanting to challenge herself.
“I wanted to see if I could create a better self-portrait,” she said.
“Me But Not Me” is also a nod to how important mental health is to the IUK junior.
“My life just keeps getting better as the years go on,” she said.
Her favorite work is in the back section of the gallery, which features 32 pieces for IUK students.
Titled “If Only You Knew,” the portrait has vibrant shades of red. The viewer is looking slightly up at the subject, a woman, who stares right back.
Mentis knows the woman and decided to paint her after learning her story. The subject was born with her intestines outside of her body. She could have died.
Mentis said the piece represents death. The choice of red is also a nod toward blood.
She’ll likely give the piece to woman who inspired the work.
Others are for sale and can be viewed through Saturday.
Students had to submit their own work to the gallery for selection. Typically, faculty pick from their students’ work. By having students choose their own for possible selection, it gives them an idea of what it’s like if they want to enter art galleries and contests post-graduation, according Lori Brubaker, art gallery manager.
“It gives them a taste of the real world,” she said. “They at least have some base knowledge of how to do it.”
All IUK students could submit work. About a dozen artists in total were selected by a panel including Brubaker and faculty.
The pieces run the art medium gamut, from painting and drawing to sculpture and photography.
“It was nice to see where our current students are at,” said Brubaker, a recent IUK grad. “It has a nice variety.”
A reception for the student exhibit is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. The art gallery is also open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
“We are downtown,” Brubaker said. “It’s nice to see what (art students) in your city are doing.”
The IUK Downtown Gallery is located 102 N. Main St.
Exhibits change monthly and feature student, faculty, national and international works.
