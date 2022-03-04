PERU — Pipe Creek Elementary School has spent years building up a robust preschool program to serve children in Miami County. But it hasn’t been easy.
Principal Laura Fulton said that due to the lack of state funding for pre-K programs, the school had to get creative by applying for grants and scholarships to expand classes and increase capacity.
Now, the school has the largest pre-K program in Miami County, with 70 seats available for kids.
But that still isn’t enough. Fulton said they could easily add more spots. In fact, there are 30 kids on a waitlist to get in.
“We just don’t have spots for them, and that’s
all based on funding,” Fulton said. “We would love to continue to grow this opportunity, but sometimes the funds are limited.”
That’s the case all across the county, which has struggled to meet the demand for pre-K schooling, leaving many families without access or a seat for their children.
A recent study by Early Learning Indiana called Closing the Gap found that the county only has a capacity rating of 31 out of 100, which means there’s a serious need for more pre-K schooling. Access to programs were the lowest in Peru. For comparison, Howard County’s capacity rating is 62.
But the analysis found Miami County’s pre-K problems run even deeper. According to the study, the county has a severe lack of high-quality programs that offer the best pre-K education to kids.
The study defines high-quality programs as those that participate in Paths to Quality, the state’s child care quality rating and improvement system. Out of the four-star ranking, programs have to be three or four stars to be considered high-quality.
“Based on the standards required to achieve those levels, we can say that high-quality programs place a greater emphasis on supporting children’s development than low-quality programs,” the study says.
The study found that there are no high-quality programs in Peru, and the county’s overall quality index is 16 out of 100. Peru Community Schools has a preschool program, but it doesn’t participate in Paths to Quality.
However, there are three high-quality programs in the county. That includes Pipe Creek’s preschool, which is part of Maconaquah School Corporation, and the Little Warriors Preschool at North Miami Community Schools. The third is a private school called Candi’s Kiddy Care, located along U.S. 31.
According to the study, those three programs combined only have 95 spots available. That means only 7% of children in the county are enrolled in a high-quality program.
For comparison, Howard County has over 20 high-quality programs, most of which are in Kokomo. The county’s overall quality rating is 75.
Debi Wallick, executive director of the United Way of Miami County, said the city and county have always struggled to provide enough programs to meet demand, but that struggle has only gotten worse. She said that in the past four years or so, she knows of three daycares or early learning programs that have closed.
“We used to have a lot more than we do now,” Wallick said. “It’s just that the regulations have become so strict in the state and they require so much from the providers now. A lot of them just can’t keep up with all the demands and they’ve just closed over the years.”
That woeful lack of access to high-quality programs has made the issue one of the organization’s top priorities. Last year, they handed out $100,000 in state grant funding to three pre-K ministries in Peru in an effort to boost the number of employees and available seats.
Wallick said the money helps, but it only goes so far and it isn’t a permanent solution to increasing pre-K capacity — especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many daycares are struggling to maintain workers.
“I think the state is going to have to step in to help more than they are right now until we get back on our feet, because these privately owned daycares are struggling,” she said.
But some local pre-K providers pushed back against the notion that the study only considers those enrolled in Paths to Quality as high-quality.
Cami Walters, director of Main Street United Methodist Church’s preschool, said that although they aren’t in the program, their curriculum prepares children for kindergarten.
“I talk to the kindergarten teachers at the various schools, and I feel like our curriculum touches on all the things kindergartners need to know,” she said. “I do understand the benefits of Paths to Quality, I just don’t think it’s that important in Miami County. I think people who just look at that program are missing out on what can be offered here.”
Pipe Creek’s Fulton agreed, saying there are very good preschools in Peru that may not be considered top quality by the study.
However, she said, a big advantage of in-school pre-K programs such as the one at Pipe Creek is that kids are already assimilated to the classroom and the district once they enter kindergarten.
“They already know our school and staff,” Fulton said. “They know what it’s like to ride on a bus and they’re familiar with our building. It’s just a really nice transition when they go into kindergarten.”
Wallick said that in reality, the county would likely need around 10 preschool programs such as the one at Pipe Creek to fully meet the demand for pre-K programing, with at least six of those located in Peru.
But that won’t happen anytime soon.
In Indiana, just 2% of children attend state-funded preschool. Indiana’s numbers improve when accounting for non-state preschools, but 57% still didn’t attend a preschool in 2015, the year before the state introduced its first preschool program.
That’s led the North Central Regional Planning Council, which includes Miami, Howard and Tipton counties, to propose forming a regional child care task force to investigate how to create a collaborative, affordable and high-quality early childhood education system in the area.
The proposal was laid out in the region’s READI grant application, which asked for $200,000 in state funding to do a child care study.
Fulton said she hopes officials will focus on getting more preschool programs in Miami County and the region and would direct funding toward academically oriented programs.
“There’s a huge difference between preschool and daycare,” she said. “Sometimes, in state or federal language, we’re all lumped into one group called child care. What we do is not child care. It’s not babysitting and its not daycare. It is preschool. It has an academic focus.”
Fulton said that in the end, the more children who have access to preschool, the better chance they have of succeeding in school and the better prepared they are for life.
“It’s so important,” she said. “Everybody knows it, but sometimes it’s just about the fact that there’s a limited pot of money and there are so many needs. But hopefully this is something that continues to be talked about and advocated for.”
