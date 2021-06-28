Summer school students at Northwestern learned how to be volcanologists while learning key concepts as educators help students catch up, in anticipation of a normal school year.
Disruptions due to the pandemic, such as quarantining, the virus itself and virtual learning led to learning loss in students.
These education setbacks for students has placed a greater importance on summer school and making sure students improve in areas where they are deficient.
“The main priority after getting through COVID and all the ups and downs was making sure the kids were engaged,” said Jenelle Gish, a fourth grade teacher Northwestern Elementary School.
Northwestern’s solution? Volcanoes.
Billed “Erupting with Knowledge,” the two-week summer school for incoming first through fourth graders aimed at improving math and English skills revolved around the geologic phenomenon.
Early ILEARN scores have shown declines in English and math, according to the Indiana Department of Education. Complete scores are expected next month.
ILEARN is a standardized test for Indiana third through eighth graders that measure a student’s proficiency in state standards.
Meant to be fun, summer school was more of a summer camp, according to Tiffany Myers, Northwestern Elementary principal.
Students took multiple field trips to parks, built and erupted their own volcanoes and got plenty of time outside.
“We want them to love coming to school and love learning,” Myers said.
While students read about volcanoes, they practiced their fluency and vocabulary. Classes read multiple books, both fiction and non-fiction. Gish said the topic was so engaging students didn’t realize they were learning.
“The kids bought in right away,” Gish said. “We were really able to hook them into the reading component.”
Students were given additional books to take home and read over the summer.
Small class sizes plus an instructional assistant in each class made sure each student received one-on-one attention.
“It was important to have the kids completely engaged with the four hours we had them (each day),” Gish said.
Volcanic learning was such a hit, Gish saw students who aren’t typically readers pick up books on volcanoes during their free time during class.
“I had kids thank me for teaching them,” she said. “That’s kinda rare, especially in a summer school setting.”
Other schools also saw engaged and eager students during summer school.
Middle school students at Taylor completed a roller coaster project that related to reading comprehension, according the Heather Hord, middle school principal.
Summer school wrapped up on Thursday for Taylor middle and high school students. Elementary summer school students will participate in a jumpstart program two weeks before the start of the school year.
Summer school for high schoolers was an opportunity for students to make up credits, while others knocked out a class so they could free up time in their schedule for an elective during the school year.
Students learned an entire semester of content in four weeks.
Carey Howerton taught second semester algebra I during summer school.
Each day constituted a week of material. It’s a lot of information to take in, but Howerton said her students tested well.
The teacher said it’s likely due to tests being given after students learned and practiced their skills, instead of going home, forgetting it and taking the test another day.
“This is the best group I’ve ever taught,” Howerton said. “They were very eager to learn.”
Howerton had some students who did virtual learning in her class. She said they had to make additional adjustments coming back to face to face instruction but enjoyed being back in person.
“They’re having to relearn how to be a student and what school is like again,” Howerton said.
The teacher said students are hopeful and looking forward to a regular school year.
Taylor has not made a decision on masks or virtual learning, yet. A decision is expected next month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.