The city of Kokomo and a former employee who sued the city over its refusal to hire him as a police officer have settled out of court.
The city is paying Colton Summers $12,000 to settle a lawsuit in which Summers accused the city of violating his First Amendment rights because of the city’s reasons for not wanting to hire him as an officer for the Kokomo Police Department.
According to the settlement agreement obtained by the Tribune through a public records request, the city is writing Summers three separate checks. One check for $4,187.50 will be subject to normal withholding taxes; another check totaling $4,187.50 will be treated as 1099 income; and another totaling $3,625 will be paid to Biesecker Dutkanych & Macer, LLC, the law firm Summers hired to represent him in the lawsuit, to cover attorneys’ fees.
In settling, the city is not admitting any wrongdoing, according to the agreement.
Notably, per the agreement, Summers is not allowed to “make any negative or disparaging statements” about the city, Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore, KPD Chief Doug Stout or any “predecessor, successor” or any other affiliated person or departments.
Additionally, if Summers ever again applies to KPD to be an officer, the city has the right to immediately reject his application without any possible recourse from Summers, per the agreement.
Requests for comment made to Biesecker Dutkanych & Macer and TJ Rethlake, city attorney, were not returned.
Summers is the son of Kevin Summers, a retired KPD officer and former Kokomo City Councilman.
In May 2022, Colton Summers, then an employee with the city’s Street Department, filed the lawsuit in federal court, alleging the city, Stout and KPD violated his constitutional rights when they declined to consider his application to join the police department.
According to the complaint, Colton Summers alleges he wasn’t considered based on his “political affiliation and activities” and that in 2015 KPD Det. Rich Benzinger told another unnamed officer that the department did not need “another Summers.”
The lawsuit also alleged that Stout told Colton Summers in May 2020 that he would not be allowed to test for any openings “because he would be considered a Brady officer”; was told in July 2020 by Stout and Moore that he would not be considered for a police officer position “because of the impact it would have on department morale”; and was told in July 2021 again that he was no longer being considered for the position “because he had allegedly falsified his application,” a claim Colton Summers denies.
Being a “Brady” officer means one lacks credibility; the moniker comes from the 1963 landmark decision from the U.S. Supreme Court that required prosecutors to disclose if an officer who may serve as a witness has a history of knowingly lying.
In response to the lawsuit, the city didn’t deny Stout and Moore had meetings with Colton Summers, but it denied the crux of the allegations in the complaint.
“All actions regarding Plaintiff’s application were taken, made, and done in good faith and in compliance with state and federal laws, with uniform application of the City’s legitimate and non-discriminatory policies and practices, and were not based on any unlawful consideration or otherwise the result of any unlawful motive,” the city wrote in its formal response to the complaint. “Defendants did not place Plaintiff on an applicable hiring list and/or did not hire Plaintiff for legitimate, nondiscriminatory and nonretaliatory reasons.”
