BUNKER HILL – Two U.S. representatives are asking that Grissom Air Reserve Base be considered as the new headquarters of the U.S. Space Command in a move that, if approved, could bring around 1,400 new jobs to the military installation.
Reps. Jim Banks and Jackie Walorski of Indiana sent a letter to Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett June 2, urging her to look at Grissom as a potential candidate for the headquarters.
The Air Force is expected to choose a permanent site for Space Command in early 2021 that would become fully operational in six years. It is currently temporarily housed at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado.
Space Command was established last year as the sixth military branch to conduct space missions and “deter conflict, and if necessary, defeat aggression,” according to its mission statement.
In the letter, the two representatives said Grissom was a viable option as the new home of Space Command due to its “promising resource for space assets and personnel, with significant room for housing and office expansion.”
The letter also highlights the base’s 12,500-foot runway, which is the longest in the state and was previously designated as an alternative landing location for space missions.
Both representatives also made the case for moving the headquarters to Indiana, which they said has a low cost of living and access to nationally recognized STEM universities that “will prove to be a worthwhile investment for the U.S. Air Force.”
The letter says Gov. Eric Holcomb also values the partnership between the defense industry, educational institutions and the Department of Defense, noting that Holcomb has publically committed to tripling the state’s federal defense investments.
“As defense investment continues to grow, a U.S. Space Command at Grissom Air Force Base will benefit from an increasingly vibrant national security ecosystem,” Walorski and Banks wrote to Barrett.
Barrett in March told lawmakers the Air Force was reopening the process to select a permanent headquarters to give state and local leaders a fresh opportunity to make their pitches.
“We are going to re-open the process and put forward the criteria in detail and invite all who think they have a good shot at it to come and represent their communities for that possible basing,” Barrett told the House Armed Services Committee during a March hearing.
Elected officials in Colorado, Florida, Alabama and other states are already pushing the Air Force to bring U.S. Space Command to their states.
Banks said in a statement that he applauded the Air Force for “expanding their search beyond the traditional space hubs, like Colorado, California, and Florida.”
“Indiana has an established defense innovation base, superior educational institutions and a low cost of living; our state is innovative, primed for growth and I’m glad it isn’t being overlooked,” he said.
State Sen. Stacey Donato, whose district includes Grissom, said she thanked Banks and Walorski for their “hard work continuing to make Indiana a placeholder in the future of our military.”
“I pray this is the chosen spot for the Space Command,” she said in a Facebook post.
