McKenzie Howard, 11, pets a cat who emerged from the sunflower field as she was taking photos on Wednesday. She aptly named him “Sunflower.”
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Siblings Autumn Gressley, 3, and Hunter Gressley, 4, run outside of the field of 750,000 sunflowers growing six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers is shown six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers is shown six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers is shown six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers is shown six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
editor's picktopicaltop story
Sunflower field near Converse attracts thousands of visitors each year
McKenzie Howard, 11, pets a cat who emerged from the sunflower field as she was taking photos on Wednesday. She aptly named him “Sunflower.”
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Siblings Autumn Gressley, 3, and Hunter Gressley, 4, run outside of the field of 750,000 sunflowers growing six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers is shown six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers is shown six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers is shown six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers is shown six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
CONVERSE — Mark Boyer said that when he started planting sunflowers eight years ago, it was never his intention that it would become a tourist attraction.
But when people realize there are 750,000 sunflowers in full bloom, blanketing the countryside in a vivid yellow, it only makes sense they would visit in droves.
1 of 29
McKenzie Howard, 11, pets a cat who emerged from the sunflower field as she was taking photos on Wednesday. She aptly named him “Sunflower.”
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers is shown six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers is shown six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers is shown six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers is shown six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Siblings Autumn Gressley, 3, and Hunter Gressley, 4, run outside of the field of 750,000 sunflowers growing six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Sunflowers near Converse
1 of 29
McKenzie Howard, 11, pets a cat who emerged from the sunflower field as she was taking photos on Wednesday. She aptly named him “Sunflower.”
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers is shown six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers is shown six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers is shown six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers is shown six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Siblings Autumn Gressley, 3, and Hunter Gressley, 4, run outside of the field of 750,000 sunflowers growing six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A field of 750,000 sunflowers grow six miles outside of Converse on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The field was planted by Healthy Hoosier Oil to use in their products, but has become an area destination, drawing people statewide for photos and portraits. Maps leading to the field’s location are available at Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
And for the past few years, that’s exactly what’s happened. Boyer said even in the first year they planted the crop, telling no one about it, people somehow found out and started showing up to admire the sunflowers.
“It’s just grown and grown and grown and grown,” Boyer said. “I wish we could get a headcount on how many people come now, but I don’t think I’m selling it short if I say we have literally thousands of people come see us when they’re in bloom.”
Now, Boyer is gearing up for another season of massive crowds showing up to admire his crop, which started blooming last weekend in a large field located about 6 miles from Converse.
Eventually, he’ll harvest the plants to use in his products at Healthy Hoosier Oils. He estimated the plants will produce 12,000 16-ounce bottles of their cold-pressed sunflower oil.
But although the sunflowers are planted for his products, the real fun of the crop is watching the crowds pour in to admire nature’s beauty.
“It’s been good for business, and we’re using it as an avenue to promote our business,” Boyer said. “But it’s mostly just fun to raise a crop that brings people so much joy.”
LeeAnne Howard, who drove 30 minutes from Fairmount with her husband and granddaughter to see the fields on Wednesday evening, said that sense of joy is what drew her to the sunflowers.
“It’s a pretty spectacular thing, really, even though it’s a simple thing,” she said. “You try to just enjoy the simple things because the world has become so complicated.”
As Howard looked in wonder at the golden flowers glowing in the evening sun, a cat emerged from the plants. Her granddaughter, McKenzie, sat in the grass and petted it before they poured it a bowl of water.
“I’m naming him Sunflower,” McKenzie said. “I love cats.”
Nearby, Sammi and Richard Greasley watched as their three kids ran around in the fields, playfully pushing each other. Sammi snapped pics of the kids with her phone.
“We love coming here, because our daughter loves sunflowers,” she said. “I love them, too.”
Sammi said they drove 30 minutes down from their home in Lafontaine twice last year to see the fields. She said they’ve been keeping tabs for weeks on when the flowers would bloom so they could head out as soon as possible.
“We’ve actually been looking forward to this since last year,” she said with a laugh.
Boyer said that’s the case for many of the people who show up to check out what has become a true attraction in the area, drawing people from as far away as Cincinnati and Chicago.
But that makes sense, considering Boyer is about the only farmer in the state who grows sunflowers in mass, and opens up the fields for people to enjoy without charging a dime.
“It was never our intention to be an agrotourism destination,” he said. “It just kind of worked out that way. People had so much interest in it that we figured we’re growing the crop anyway, so we might as well let people enjoy it.”
With that in mind, Boyer did something a little different this year. Instead of planting the whole field at once, he staggered the times so sunflowers would be in bloom longer than ever.
“That’s just to spread it out to give more people an opportunity to see it,” he said. “As far as farming, that’s not terribly smart, but it’s something we enjoy doing for people.”
To find out this year’s location of the sunflowers, visit Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse at 102 S. Jefferson St., where maps are provided on how to get there. The store, which is owned by the Boyer family, also sells their sunflower oil, as well as other sunflower-themed products.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.