Pastariffic Chef Cynthia Yazdani said when the state ordered the closure of all restaurant dine-in areas in March to slow the spread of COVID-19, it was like someone flipped off the lights on their lives.
“It was like feeling around in the dark with your hands out front so you don’t trip and fall,” she said. “It was 100% survival mode.”
Fast forward seven months, and business has picked up as Gov. Eric Holcomb on Sept. 26 gave the green light to restaurants around the state to open at full capacity, following nearly five months of requiring 50% occupancy.
But that hasn’t changed the feeling of survival at the Italian eatery, Yazdani said.
“This isn’t a time of thriving more than it is surviving,” she said. “You have to tighten your belt a little bit and make sure you’re maintaining every aspect of your business … Survival is where we’re at, but at the same time, we’re able to maintain.”
That was the sentiment of restaurants around the city, which have seen the ebb and flow of customers coming through the doors as the pandemic drags on without an end in sight.
At Louie’s Coney Island, one of the oldest eateries in Kokomo, manager Jeanie Bowen said since restaurants have opened at full capacity, traffic has picked up slightly, but it’s been anything but gangbusters.
“We’re not packed with lines, but we’re doing good,” she said. “People know we’re at 100% capacity, so they’re more liable to come in because they know they won’t have to wait. We haven’t had to tape things off, and that makes a big difference.”
Mary VanNess, who has worked The Breakfast House for 34 years, said they also saw a substantial uptick in traffic the first week opening at full capacity. But then the crowds dropped off again, putting the eatery on South LaFountain Street back in “the slump.”
“I think a lot of customers are still hesitant,” VanNess said. “We have a lot of everyday customers, and a lot of them we haven’t seen. Some of them have even called and said they haven’t forgot about us, but they’re just not going out.”
Even so, she said, they’re trying to get back to some kind of normalcy. This week, The Breakfast House started making its daily specials for the first time since March in an attempt to lure customers through the doors.
They also on Monday brought back all the servers and staff for the first time in seven months. VanNess said now, they’re just keeping their fingers crossed that business will pick up to keep them all busy.
“It’s kind of iffy that we’ll be able to keep everybody working,” VanNess said.
It was the same story at The Foxes Trail on South Main Street. Owner Linda Lucas said she saw the number of customers substantially increase after opening at full capacity, but it’s started tapering off again.
Now, Lucas worries crowds will dry up as more cases of the virus pop up around the state and nation, leading customers to stop eating out just as restaurants are getting back to normal.
“I know COVID is bad. I understand that,” she said. “But if they keep saying it’s getting worse and worse, people are going to start staying home again. I think it will scare the public and we’ll see mass panic again. I see that happening here really quick.”
And that’s something that would be hard to weather for the restaurant, which completely closed for two months before reopening in May. When that happened, Lucas said, she only had $100 to her name due to the devastating financial hit from closing.
But thanks to receiving both federal loans and local aid, the restaurant has been able to stay afloat and is now doing OK, all things considered, she said.
“You have no idea how much it helped,” Lucas said. “I had $100 to my name when we reopened, because I wasn’t getting a paycheck or unemployment and property taxes were due. If it wasn’t for the federal aid and the grant, we’d still be in the hole.”
For many restaurants, the saving grace throughout the pandemic has been customers ordering carryout and drive-thru. Breakfast House’s VanNess said today, about half of all their business comes from to-go orders. Pastariffic’s Yazdani said they’ve also seen a huge spike in drive-thru sales, with about 40% off all orders coming from people picking up food rather than dining in.
But some restaurants don’t have that option. Kyleigh Oliver, manager at Great Wall on North Dixon Road, said although they offer carryout, the vast majority of profits come from their buffet, which reopened in May.
At first, she said, crowds packed into the restaurant, but once they realized they were required to wear masks and gloves when getting their food from the buffet, traffic quickly dropped off. Now, the eatery is seeing about half the amount of customers compared to a year ago.
“We do get yelled at a lot about the masks and the gloves we require everyone to wear,” Oliver said. “It’s been an issue.”
Even so, she said, the restaurant is doing well financially, since they’ve simply started ordering only the amount of food they know they can sell on the buffet, leading to a steady bottom line.
In the end, although most eateries aren’t seeing as many customers show up as normal, they all agreed that local support has been overwhelming, and it’s the only reason they’re all still in business.
“I want to thank everyone in Kokomo for keeping us alive,” said The Foxes Trail’s Lucas. “That means a lot. Keep it local, because it really helps a lot.”
