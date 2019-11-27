A Kokomo man is now in police custody after a two-hour standoff Wednesday evening on the city's near south side.
According to Kokomo Police Department Maj. Brian Seldon, police were initially dispatched shortly after 4 p.m. to the 700 block of South Webster Street in reference to an unwelcome guest with a handgun.
Upon further investigation, the unidentified male is believed to also be a possible suspect in an earlier burglary, Seldon said, and he fled the scene before officers arrived.
When officers arrived on scene, residents told them that the male was possibly at a residence in the 700 block of South Indiana Avenue.
As police attempted to make contact with the male at the back door of that residence, the male brandished a handgun and fired one shot at law enforcement, Seldon said.
Police then retreated the immediate area and returned fire, and Seldon noted that no one was hurt in the incident.
After securing the area -- which included evacuating the neighborhood surrounding the residence -- police attempted to negotiate with the individual for several minutes before eventually utilizing flash bombs to bring the standoff to a close.
The man was then taken into police custody and transported to a local hospital for evaluation, Seldon said, before likely being taken to the Howard County jail.
Seldon didn't immediately list what potential charges the man is currently facing at this time, and his identity is being withheld at this time as well.
Several different agencies assisted KPD in the incident, including Howard County Sheriff's Department, Indiana State Police, Howard County Emergency Management Agency and St. Vincent medics.
