The repaving of one of Kokomo’s main thoroughfares is set to begin shortly.
The repavement of West Sycamore Street, between South Washington Street and Dixon Road, could begin as soon as next week, Jon Pyke, department head for the city of Kokomo’s Engineering Department, said at a Traffic Commission meeting Wednesday.
“The gas company (NIPSCO) is finally done with Sycamore from Washington out to Dixon, so we’re going to start on that I think next week,” Pyke said about repaving West Sycamore Street.
The work will not entirely close the street to traffic but drivers can expect partial lane closures throughout the milling and repaving process.
The project is part of the city’s most recent Community Crossings Matching Grant award, which was announced late last year. The state awarded the city $1 million in matching funds for road improvements to help pay for the repaving of the following roads:
- Park Road from Center Road to Indiana 26
- Dixon Road from Alto Road to Indiana 26
- Goyer Road from Boulevard Street to Southway Boulevard
- Sycamore Street from Washington Street to Dixon Road
- Vaile Avenue from Indiana 931 to Goyer Avenue
- Washington Street from Boulevard Street to Lafountain Street
- Timber Valley Drive from Center Road to Indiana 26
- Dixon Road from Markland Avenue to Boulevard Street
- Markland Avenue from Apperson Way to Indiana 931
Pyke said the city was about 80% done with its paving projects this year.
