PERU – Terry Briscoe and Dave Birnell pulled into the drive-thru of Taco John’s at 11:30 p.m. Sunday. They parked, rolled the windows down and waited.
Already, a crowd had gathered in the parking lot. Some slept in tents while others stayed up all night playing cards or other games.
More than nine hours later at 10 a.m. Monday, the fast-food restaurant held its grand opening. Hundreds were there already waiting in line to put in an order. Cars in the drive-thru looped the building twice and stretched back along the road about a quarter-mile.
But after a sleepless night, Briscoe and Birnell were the first ones there in the drive-thru to put in their order and get a taste of the restaurant’s famous tacos, burritos and signature Potato Olés.
They were also one of the first 100 customers, who all received a golden ticket giving them a free Potato Olé every week for a year.
“It was worth the wait,” Birnell said.
Taco John’s returned to Peru on Monday after closing six years ago. Before that, it was one of the most popular restaurants in the city for around 40 years.
Ben Van Baalen, a 21-year-old Peru native who is the new franchisee of the eatery, said in a previous interview that ever since the restaurant closed, residents have been nostalgic for Taco John’s. Some would even drive hours to the next closest locations in Lebanon or Michigan to get their favorite burrito or taco.
“I think it still has a lot of potential here, and people still really like it, so I’m opening one up,” he said last year after announcing he was bringing back the eatery.
And that potential turned into a reality on Monday, when massive crowds packed into the restaurant and cars stretched out onto the road all day long. People from as far away as Lafayette and Fort Wayne were there waiting in line.
Briscoe said it was nostalgia that drove him to wait almost 10 hours to be the first person to order.
He said growing up in Peru, he remembers his grandma always bringing home Taco John’s for dinner. As a teenager, he remembered cruising up and down Broadway and stopping by the restaurant for a late night meal.
“To see this place come back was such a good feeling,” Briscoe said. “Opening that package on Monday and taking that first bite made me feel like I was 17 again. It was very much worth the wait.”
Taco John’s started in 1968 as a small taco stand in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Franchise locations started opening the next year. Today, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 23 states, making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America.
The Peru restaurant is now the fourth Taco John's in Indiana.
Van Baalen said with the reopening of the restaurant, he is now the fourth generation of his family to operate a business in Peru.
