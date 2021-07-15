On Monday, Taylor schools became the fifth and final school district in Howard County to make masks optional for the coming school year.
Taylor’s reentry plan makes masks optional for all students and staff and follows the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC recommends unvaccinated people wear a mask. However, Taylor will not require masks be worn inside school facilities.
“It is your choice to wear a mask or not, vaccinated or not,” said Superintendent Chris Smith. "It would be very, very difficult to trace all the vaccinations.”
COVID-19 vaccinations are not tracked by school districts, unlike other shots — such as polio and hepatitis B — that are required of students.
Vaccinated students and staff do not have to wear masks.
Taylor will also not offer its virtual learning program. Other Howard County schools have chosen to do the same — except for Kokomo schools, which will continue its program — citing poor results from online learners.
Taylor will offer e-learning, Smith said, for students who need to quarantine. This is the same learning method utilized when inclement weather closes school.
Students still won’t be able to eat lunch in the cafeteria, due to distancing limitations.
Masks on school buses, to and from school and to and from extracurricular activities are still required. A federal mandate requires masks on public transportation.
Included in the board’s approval of the reentry plan was permission for Smith to work with board president Dennis Marler to make changes to Taylor’s COVID-19 protocols, in case new guidance is released from the state and CDC.
The move will allow the district to make prompt changes when new information is released, instead of waiting until the next monthly board meeting.
“This is a celebration for all of us getting closer to normal,” Smith said.
