A new one-year contract between Taylor Community Schools and its teachers satisfies two state requirements, while giving educators a raise.
Starting pay for a new teacher at Taylor with no experience is $40,000, an increase of $2,000 from last year. The top end of the pay scale maxes out at $72,000.
School corporations are required to offer at least a $40,000 minimum salary, starting this year.
Taylor teachers received about a $4,000 raise, on average, with the new contract.
The school corporation will spend 45% of its state funding on teacher salaries, another state requirement.
Last year, teachers received substantial raises, some getting pay increases worth several thousands of dollars.
“It’s still very, very good,” said Kelly Hillman, president of the Taylor Education Association. “It puts us in a good position to be competitive with other schools.”
Some of the higher raises were partially due to measures Taylor and the TEA took in addressing compression.
Compression happens when there is only a marginal difference between wages of employees, even though two employees might have vastly different skills and seniority.
Taylor and the teachers union took another step toward minimizing the impact of compression by eliminating a rule that gave incoming teachers credit for only eight years of experience, even if they had more.
For example, if a teacher with 10 years of experience was hired at Taylor, they’d only be credited for eight years when determining placement on the pay scale.
Teachers impacted by the eight-year cap received raises to counteract the rule.
“We have effectively eliminated compression,” Hillman said.
“The reason we took that out, is mostly we’re trying to get teachers,” added Superintendent Chris Smith.
A teacher’s placement on a pay scale is dependent on years of experience, education and annual evaluations.
The Taylor school board approved the school corporation’s budget for next year Wednesday. Included were raises and stipends for other school staff, including administrators and bus drivers.
