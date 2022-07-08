Seniors at Taylor High School were recognized as scholarship recipients at an awards banquet earlier this spring.
Recipients include:
Doctors Gohil Family: Taylor Schmidt, Elizabeth Newlin, Alana Johnson
Sgt. Brad Atwell: Olivia Keith, Elizabeth Newlin, Owen Shimer
Deputy Carl Koontz: Reagan Hillman
Elizabeth Karavitis English: Elizabeth Newlin
Tony Gabriel: Alana Johnson, Owen Shimer
Mary Wooldridge NHS: Elizabeth Newlin
Class of ’70: Regan Hillman, Jordan Sandefur
Dr. Wideman: Michael Pemberton
Kiwanis Foundation: Jordan Sandefur
Taylor Scholarship Committee: Emma Good, Alana Johnson
Goodfellows: Elizabeth Newlin, Karmin Banter
Kokomo Career Center Welding: Camryn Smith, Austyn Galbreath, Domonick Durham
Twenty-First Century: Olivia Keith, Lucas Phillips, Peyton Reed, Taylor Schmidt, Allison Shields, Kaydence Parsons, Chloe Mc Kay, Seth Maxwell
Comics Cubed: Cicily Hopkins
Voice of Democracy: Elizabeth Newlin, Cree Anders
Lynn & Leslie Harland: Alana Johnson, Elizabeth Newlin, Taylor Schmidt, Brooklyn Lawson
Johnathon McKoon: Joey Daigle, Domonick Durham
Coady Graves: Elizabeth Newlin
Doctors Gohil-IUK: Kelsi Langley, Peyton Reed, Owen Shimer, Jordan Sandefur
United Commercial Travelers: Elizabeth Newlin
Daughters of the American Revolution: Karmin Banter
Cougar Music: Karmin Banter
Hall of Fame Bowling: Owen Shimer
Martin Luther King Memorial: Michael Pemberton, Cree Anders
Francis Filip: Cree Anders
William & Sue Hough: Karmin Banter, Sierra Fritsch, Alana Johnson
Shuckstrong: Alana Johnson
Lilly: Chloe Mc Kay, Alana Johnson
June Brown Hill-PEO Nursing: Alana Johnson
Adams Rotary: Alana Johnson
Carl Anderson: Karmin Banter
Howard-Tipton AFL-CIO: Michael Pemberton
Thacker Memorial: Karmin Banter
Howard County Sports Hall of Fame: Sierra Fritsch
Mary Jean Deegan: Jordan Sandefur, Elizabeth Newlin
United States Marine Corps: Robert Wonnell, Sydnie Boley, Alana Johnson, Layla Johnson
Community Howard Sports: Kelsi Langley, Domonick Durham
Carroll University: Elizabeth Newlin
American Red Cross: Jared Winchester
Leukemia & Lymphoma Society: Alana Johnson
Indiana University-Kokomo: Karmin Banter, Eli Harris
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.