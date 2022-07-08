Seniors at Taylor High School were recognized as scholarship recipients at an awards banquet earlier this spring.

Recipients include:

Doctors Gohil Family: Taylor Schmidt, Elizabeth Newlin, Alana Johnson

Sgt. Brad Atwell: Olivia Keith, Elizabeth Newlin, Owen Shimer

Deputy Carl Koontz: Reagan Hillman

Elizabeth Karavitis English: Elizabeth Newlin

Tony Gabriel: Alana Johnson, Owen Shimer

Mary Wooldridge NHS: Elizabeth Newlin

Class of ’70: Regan Hillman, Jordan Sandefur

Dr. Wideman: Michael Pemberton

Kiwanis Foundation: Jordan Sandefur

Taylor Scholarship Committee: Emma Good, Alana Johnson

Goodfellows: Elizabeth Newlin, Karmin Banter

Kokomo Career Center Welding: Camryn Smith, Austyn Galbreath, Domonick Durham

Twenty-First Century: Olivia Keith, Lucas Phillips, Peyton Reed, Taylor Schmidt, Allison Shields, Kaydence Parsons, Chloe Mc Kay, Seth Maxwell

Comics Cubed: Cicily Hopkins

Voice of Democracy: Elizabeth Newlin, Cree Anders

Lynn & Leslie Harland: Alana Johnson, Elizabeth Newlin, Taylor Schmidt, Brooklyn Lawson

Johnathon McKoon: Joey Daigle, Domonick Durham

Coady Graves: Elizabeth Newlin

Doctors Gohil-IUK: Kelsi Langley, Peyton Reed, Owen Shimer, Jordan Sandefur

United Commercial Travelers: Elizabeth Newlin

Daughters of the American Revolution: Karmin Banter

Cougar Music: Karmin Banter

Hall of Fame Bowling: Owen Shimer

Martin Luther King Memorial: Michael Pemberton, Cree Anders

Francis Filip: Cree Anders

William & Sue Hough: Karmin Banter, Sierra Fritsch, Alana Johnson

Shuckstrong: Alana Johnson

Lilly: Chloe Mc Kay, Alana Johnson

June Brown Hill-PEO Nursing: Alana Johnson

Adams Rotary: Alana Johnson

Carl Anderson: Karmin Banter

Howard-Tipton AFL-CIO: Michael Pemberton

Thacker Memorial: Karmin Banter

Howard County Sports Hall of Fame: Sierra Fritsch

Mary Jean Deegan: Jordan Sandefur, Elizabeth Newlin

United States Marine Corps: Robert Wonnell, Sydnie Boley, Alana Johnson, Layla Johnson

Community Howard Sports: Kelsi Langley, Domonick Durham

Carroll University: Elizabeth Newlin

American Red Cross: Jared Winchester

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society: Alana Johnson

Indiana University-Kokomo: Karmin Banter, Eli Harris

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you