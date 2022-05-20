Fifty Taylor High School seniors and graduates were named recipients of a Sellers scholarship by the high school scholarship committee.

The committee awards between 50 and 70 scholarships each year to graduating seniors and graduates who attended Taylor High School. Scholarships come from the interest accrued by a $750,000 grant left to Taylor by the estate of Lloyd, Grace and Gene Sellers.

This year’s recipients, who each received $600, are:

Audia Anders

Karmin Banter

Taylor Boruff

McKenzie Bray (Carpenter)

Clay Brubaker

Lynzey Butzin

Madison Estok

Lewis Everling

Myndie Everling

Evan Fleek

Sierra Fritsch

Emma Good

Tara Grant (Pickard)

Arrington Hankley

Regan Hillman

Sydney Hillman

Presleigh Hodson (Oger)

Truman Howerton

Alana Johnson

Allison Keene

Nathaniel Keene

Olivia Keith

Ethan Klepinger

Kendall Lanning

Brooklyn Lawson

Katelyn McKoon

Christopher Nierman

Elizabeth Newlin

Nicholas Nguyen

Jill Patel

Pranay Patel

Allison Pemberton

Benjamin Pemberton

Michael Pemberton

Mindy Peterson

Makala Pfefferkorn

Lucas Phillips

Peyton Reed

Tyler Reed

Jordin Sandefur

Taylor Schmidt

Allison Shields

Claudia Smith

Drew Smith

Madison Spane

Casey Switzer

David Takacs

Elizabeth Thompson (Foesch)

Emma Williams

Robert Wonnell Jr.

Additionally, two non-traditional Sellers scholarships were awarded to Tara Grant (Pickard) and Myndie Everling. Everling also received a Sellers internship scholarship, worth $1,500. She will intern at the Kokomo Art Center.

