Fifty Taylor High School seniors and graduates were named recipients of a Sellers scholarship by the high school scholarship committee.
The committee awards between 50 and 70 scholarships each year to graduating seniors and graduates who attended Taylor High School. Scholarships come from the interest accrued by a $750,000 grant left to Taylor by the estate of Lloyd, Grace and Gene Sellers.
This year’s recipients, who each received $600, are:
Audia Anders
Karmin Banter
Taylor Boruff
McKenzie Bray (Carpenter)
Clay Brubaker
Lynzey Butzin
Madison Estok
Lewis Everling
Myndie Everling
Evan Fleek
Sierra Fritsch
Emma Good
Tara Grant (Pickard)
Arrington Hankley
Regan Hillman
Sydney Hillman
Presleigh Hodson (Oger)
Truman Howerton
Alana Johnson
Allison Keene
Nathaniel Keene
Olivia Keith
Ethan Klepinger
Kendall Lanning
Brooklyn Lawson
Katelyn McKoon
Christopher Nierman
Elizabeth Newlin
Nicholas Nguyen
Jill Patel
Pranay Patel
Allison Pemberton
Benjamin Pemberton
Michael Pemberton
Mindy Peterson
Makala Pfefferkorn
Lucas Phillips
Peyton Reed
Tyler Reed
Jordin Sandefur
Taylor Schmidt
Allison Shields
Claudia Smith
Drew Smith
Madison Spane
Casey Switzer
David Takacs
Elizabeth Thompson (Foesch)
Emma Williams
Robert Wonnell Jr.
Additionally, two non-traditional Sellers scholarships were awarded to Tara Grant (Pickard) and Myndie Everling. Everling also received a Sellers internship scholarship, worth $1,500. She will intern at the Kokomo Art Center.
