About 75 Taylor High School students helped Chris Sellers clean up his and his father’s property Thursday. The property, in the 5700 block of 400 South, was struck by a tornado March 31. Sellers is a longtime bus driver for Taylor Community Schools.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor High School students help bus driver pick up the pieces after tornado
Chris Sellers can confirm the old adage: a tornado sounds like a train.
Sellers was inside his mobile home March 31 when an EF1 tornado ripped through eastern Howard County. He received a notification on his phone about a possible tornado, then he lost power, and then the tornado hit.
It all happened in about 90 seconds.
“If you listen to a train at a crossing, it’s 100 times worse,” he said.
When it was over, Sellers was on the ground, outside of the trailer. He was thrown 20 feet.
“I do believe if I opened the bedroom door, I wouldn’t be here,” Sellers said.
“Doctors couldn’t believe I didn’t have any broken bones,” he said.
When Sellers returned to his home Sunday, on the south side of Indiana 26, just east of Indiana 19, he witnessed the extent of the damage. Multiple barns destroyed. A pickup truck flipped over. Debris strewn about the farm property. All that remained of his mobile home was a twisted I-beam frame.
His father’s house, right next door, sustained some damage, too.
Sellers, with a little help, managed to pull the school bus he drives for Taylor Community Schools out of one of the barns. The damage was minimal. Three busted lights and a couple broken mirrors. Sellers has driven bus for 29 years, all with Taylor. This is his last year.
Tornado Cleanup: Taylor HS students help Chris Sellers cleanup
Sellers saw some of the students who rode his bus Thursday afternoon as Taylor High School sent about 75 kids out to the property to aid in the cleanup effort.
That included Payden Bragg, who’s ridden Sellers’ bus since he was in kindergarten. Bragg, along with some of the other boys, handled the heavy lifting, piling up pipes, air conditioning units and other items.
Students signed up to volunteer.
“Just being a good person, really,” Bragg said. “Community needs help, and I’m one to help.”
The idea for a community service day to help one of Taylor’s own was born out of a conversation between transportation director Tony Oliver and assistant high school principal Brian Moon.
“I said we’re pulling the trigger on this,” Moon said.
“That’s the great thing about Taylor,” Oliver added. “You come up with something, and they run with it.
Moon and Oliver helped on cleanup, getting down and dirty alongside students. After about and hour and half, the group had made considerable progress, though plenty of work remains.
“We’ve got a great group of kids,” Oliver said. “They didn’t do this just to get out of class, you can tell.”
It’s what Oliver calls “small school, big family.”
Sellers handed out trash bags as students picked up debris.
“I feel very lucky to have a community that feels that way,” he said.
The damaged barns will be torn down. Of all the animals on the property — goats, cows, chickens, dogs, cats, ducks — only a few fowl were killed in the storm.
Sellers knows it could have been a lot worse.
“I think God has another plan for me,” he said.
Sellers plans to be back in the driver’s seat of his bus Monday.
