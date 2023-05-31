Taylor High School's annual senior awards program celebrated this year's recipients of a number of local scholarships. 

That included Miranda Saldana who was the first to receive the new Jerry & Katybeth Wooldridge Memorial scholarship.

The scholarship, worth, $1,500, was established by the Wooldridge children to honor Jerry and Katybeth for their outstanding service to Taylor High School and the Taylor community.

Other scholarship recipients are listed below. The name of the scholarship is listed first.

Johnathon McKoon: Alex Lindley, Bricyn Cooks

Doctors Gohil Family: Kaiden Blane, Sunny Patel, Miranda Saldana

Doctors Gohil Indiana University Kokomo: Cody Groves, Kelsi Langley ‘22, Kaiden Blane, Miranda Saldana

Coady Graves Memorial: Casey Tobey, Elizabeth Newlin ‘22

Lynn & Leslie Harland: Sunny Patel, Aniya Sweet, Kendra Cook

Sgt. Brad Atwell: Alexandra Collins, Anna Schultz-Finkler, Brooklyn Noe

VFW “Voice of Democracy:" Josh Parker, Jonathon Doty, Jennie Gonzalez, Chloe York

Superintendent Andy Fernung: Kendra Cook, Aniya Sweet

Elizabeth Karavitis English: Jennie Gonzalez

Mary Wooldridge/NHS: Sunny Patel

THS Class of ’70: Alexandra Collins, Chloe Johnson, Sunny Patel

Daughters of the American Revolution: Alexandra Collins

Kokomo Kiwanis: Miranda Saldana

Filip Supply: Kendra Cook

United Commercial Travelers: Miranda Saldana, Kendra Cook

Goodfellows: Cody Groves, Alexandra Collins

THS Scholarship Committee: Kaiden Blane, Anna Shultz-Finkler, Miranda Saldana

Dr. Wideman: Brannon Hovis

Tony Gabriel: Brannon Hovis, Miranda Saldana

Kokomo Rotary: Brannon Hovis

Crosser Homes (Highland Springs): Brannon Hovis

Martha Brooks Memorial: Chloe Johnson

William & Sue Hough: Cody Groves

Kokomo Country Club: Ayden Mills, Miranda Saldana

Howard County Sports Hall of Fame: Cody Groves

U.S. Marine Corps: Kaiden Blane, Alexandra Collins, Sonny Patel, Velez Campos

Deputy Carl Koontz: Brannon Hovis

Howard County Schools Credit Union: Chloe Johnson

Community Howard Sports Medicine: Cody Groves, Miranda Saldana

IUK: Sunny Patel, Kaiden Blane, Ayden Mills, Miranda Saldana, Cody Groves

Chrysler Corporation: Miranda Saldana

Alpha Kappa Alpha: Aniya Street

Martin Luther King Foundation: Aniya Street

Indiana High School Color Guard: Chloe Johnson

Purdue Polytechnic Kokomo: Brannon Hovis

21st Century: Kaiden Blane, Alexandra Collins, Chloey Johnson, Kyra Kane, Anna Schultz-Finkler, Ayden Mills

AP World History: Sam Amos, Kaiden Blane, Kadin McCain

Ball State University: Chloe Johnson

Indiana Institue of Technology: Alexandra Collins

Principal’s Leadership Award: Kaiden Blane

Salutatorium: Casey Tobey

Valedictoriam: Sunny Patel

Additionally, 32 Taylor graduates were awarded Sellers scholarships.

These $1,500 scholarships are paid out through the interest generated by a $750,000 grant given to the school corporation by Lloyd, Grace and Gene Sellers.

Recipients are as follows:

Audia Anders

Cree Anders

Kaiden Blane

Clayton Brubaker

Lynzey Butzin

Grace Cavazos

Alexandra Collins

Kendra Cook

Lewis Everling

Rebecca Foesch

Cody Groves

Brannon Hovis

Truman Howerton

Chloe Johnson

Allison Keene

Nathaniel Keene

Dorian Jevon Lott Jr.

Ashton McKay

Ayden Mills

Elizabeth Newlin

Nicolas Nguyen

Brooklyn Noe

Joshua Parker

Jill Patel

Sunny Patel

Michael Pembertson

Mindy Peterson

Miranda Saldana

Kien Sullivan

Aniya Sweet

Casey Tobey

Madelyn Uncapher

Grace Cavazos received a $1,500 Sellers internships scholarship, also worth $1,500. These scholarships go to graduates who volunteer at a Howard County nonprofit

