Taylor High School's annual senior awards program celebrated this year's recipients of a number of local scholarships.
That included Miranda Saldana who was the first to receive the new Jerry & Katybeth Wooldridge Memorial scholarship.
The scholarship, worth, $1,500, was established by the Wooldridge children to honor Jerry and Katybeth for their outstanding service to Taylor High School and the Taylor community.
Other scholarship recipients are listed below. The name of the scholarship is listed first.
Johnathon McKoon: Alex Lindley, Bricyn Cooks
Doctors Gohil Family: Kaiden Blane, Sunny Patel, Miranda Saldana
Doctors Gohil Indiana University Kokomo: Cody Groves, Kelsi Langley ‘22, Kaiden Blane, Miranda Saldana
Coady Graves Memorial: Casey Tobey, Elizabeth Newlin ‘22
Lynn & Leslie Harland: Sunny Patel, Aniya Sweet, Kendra Cook
Sgt. Brad Atwell: Alexandra Collins, Anna Schultz-Finkler, Brooklyn Noe
VFW “Voice of Democracy:" Josh Parker, Jonathon Doty, Jennie Gonzalez, Chloe York
Superintendent Andy Fernung: Kendra Cook, Aniya Sweet
Elizabeth Karavitis English: Jennie Gonzalez
Mary Wooldridge/NHS: Sunny Patel
THS Class of ’70: Alexandra Collins, Chloe Johnson, Sunny Patel
Daughters of the American Revolution: Alexandra Collins
Kokomo Kiwanis: Miranda Saldana
Filip Supply: Kendra Cook
United Commercial Travelers: Miranda Saldana, Kendra Cook
Goodfellows: Cody Groves, Alexandra Collins
THS Scholarship Committee: Kaiden Blane, Anna Shultz-Finkler, Miranda Saldana
Dr. Wideman: Brannon Hovis
Tony Gabriel: Brannon Hovis, Miranda Saldana
Kokomo Rotary: Brannon Hovis
Crosser Homes (Highland Springs): Brannon Hovis
Martha Brooks Memorial: Chloe Johnson
William & Sue Hough: Cody Groves
Kokomo Country Club: Ayden Mills, Miranda Saldana
Howard County Sports Hall of Fame: Cody Groves
U.S. Marine Corps: Kaiden Blane, Alexandra Collins, Sonny Patel, Velez Campos
Deputy Carl Koontz: Brannon Hovis
Howard County Schools Credit Union: Chloe Johnson
Community Howard Sports Medicine: Cody Groves, Miranda Saldana
IUK: Sunny Patel, Kaiden Blane, Ayden Mills, Miranda Saldana, Cody Groves
Chrysler Corporation: Miranda Saldana
Alpha Kappa Alpha: Aniya Street
Martin Luther King Foundation: Aniya Street
Indiana High School Color Guard: Chloe Johnson
Purdue Polytechnic Kokomo: Brannon Hovis
21st Century: Kaiden Blane, Alexandra Collins, Chloey Johnson, Kyra Kane, Anna Schultz-Finkler, Ayden Mills
AP World History: Sam Amos, Kaiden Blane, Kadin McCain
Ball State University: Chloe Johnson
Indiana Institue of Technology: Alexandra Collins
Principal’s Leadership Award: Kaiden Blane
Salutatorium: Casey Tobey
Valedictoriam: Sunny Patel
Additionally, 32 Taylor graduates were awarded Sellers scholarships.
These $1,500 scholarships are paid out through the interest generated by a $750,000 grant given to the school corporation by Lloyd, Grace and Gene Sellers.
Recipients are as follows:
Audia Anders
Cree Anders
Kaiden Blane
Clayton Brubaker
Lynzey Butzin
Grace Cavazos
Alexandra Collins
Kendra Cook
Lewis Everling
Rebecca Foesch
Cody Groves
Brannon Hovis
Truman Howerton
Chloe Johnson
Allison Keene
Nathaniel Keene
Dorian Jevon Lott Jr.
Ashton McKay
Ayden Mills
Elizabeth Newlin
Nicolas Nguyen
Brooklyn Noe
Joshua Parker
Jill Patel
Sunny Patel
Michael Pembertson
Mindy Peterson
Miranda Saldana
Kien Sullivan
Aniya Sweet
Casey Tobey
Madelyn Uncapher
Grace Cavazos received a $1,500 Sellers internships scholarship, also worth $1,500. These scholarships go to graduates who volunteer at a Howard County nonprofit.
