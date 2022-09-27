Sarge barely lifted his head as he laid under Matt Brankle’s desk. He’d stay that way most of the morning.
“This was him in his puppy stage,” Brankle said.
Taylor Middle School’s new therapy dog is a pretty chill guy.
When he’s not snoozing in Brankle’s office, the 5-and-half-year-old black Labrador retriever accompanies the assistant principal when he walks the hallways during passing periods.
Sarge needs no leash. Just a couple snaps from Brankle and the dog follows.
Brankle demonstrated Sarge’s abilities while sitting in his office. The dog perked his ears up, rose and walked over to Brankle.
Sarge is a certified therapy dog.
And he’s a natural at it.
Sarge responds to finger snaps and other hand motions. He’s even trained to not want people food, though students like to slip him some food now and again at lunch.
“The kids love that,” said Brankle’s wife, Kelsey, who is the secretary at the high school counseling office.
And Sarge loves kids. Those who are around him say the black lab innately knows when he is needed.
Brankle recounted a time when a student was sitting on the floor, in need of the school nurse. Sarge nestled up next to them.
“He’s got something in him that tells him he’s needed,” the assistant principal said.
Sarge is good around all kids, but especially children with special needs.
“That’s when you see him come to life,” Brankle said.
Kelsey Brankle said she had Sarge trained by the time he was six months old. They got him at eight weeks.
“From the day we brought him home, he’s been very gentle, kindhearted and good around children,” she said.
That includes the three children the Brankles have at home.
Sarge is certified through Therapy Dogs International.
“He passed with flying colors,” Brankle said.
A therapy animal is trained in basic obedience and allowed to visit facilities like nursing homes, hospitals and schools. They provide comfort and supplement other therapy practices.
Sarge’s owner estimates he walks up to six miles a day, traveling the hallways and putting smiles on kids’ faces. He’s also there for bus pick up and drop off. Sarge is one of the friendly faces greeting kids as they start and finish their school days.
“There are many kids when I’m standing and doing bus duty … I get, ‘Where’s Sarge?’” said Principal Heather Hord. “To them, that might be the reason to come to school today.”
Same goes for the adults at school. They too wonder where Sarge is when he gets a day off.
“I have a couple teachers who give me a hard time if he’s not here,” Brankle said. “They need it more than the kids do sometimes.”
Sarge is an option for students who are going through a tough time and might not want to talk to an adult. Enter the resident dog, who is happy to listen or just hang out.
“Pets love you unconditionally, and kids know that,” Hord said.
There’s an added benefit of kids learning what they need when they are feeling a certain way, too.
Hord said Sarge will be incorporated in to the middle school’s positive behavior intervention and support system, a behavior approach that rewards children for displaying the correct behaviors. Students earn points for doing the right thing.
Students will be able to exchange their points for time with Sarge, up to a full class period.
“We’re trying to provide a positive culture,” Brankle said. “I think he has brought that to light, as well. He changes the face of kids and adults.”
