Taylor Elementary Assistant Principal Brandon Gleason was thrust into handling day-to-day operations at the building midway through last school year, when the principal was placed on administrative leave.
Gleason turned plenty of heads during that time, impressing many Taylor Community School administrators.
“This young man, in his first-ever administration role, absolutely stepped up to the plate,” former superintendent Chris Smith said in April. “He did everything he could to keep that building running.”
Now, he’s getting a chance to be a building principal.
The Taylor School Board approved for Gleason to be the next Taylor High School principal Wednesday evening. He replaces former high school principal Steve Dishon who was promoted to superintendent.
Gleason spent one year in the assistant principal role. Prior to being at Taylor, he was an instructional coach for Danville Community School Corporation in Illinois. An instructional coach works with teachers on best practices.
Gleason also has experience in the classroom as a science teacher.
“I’m not that far removed from a classroom,” he said. “I think that’s huge.”
Gleason said his experience and knowledge of professional learning communities (PLCs) will benefit him in his new position.
A PLC is a group of teachers of the same grade or subject area who collaborate on what works best in the classroom. Utilizing PLCs to enhance curriculum and instruction is a goal of the Taylor School Board.
Increasing enrollment and offerings that will keep kids at Taylor are goals of Gleason.
He’s looking at Advance College Project classes and adding more to the high school’s offerings. An ACP class gives a student college credit if they complete the course.
“I really want to work on creative ways to increase our numbers,” Gleason said. “Our goal is we are going to promote Taylor in a positive way.”
The appointment of Gleason to high school principal rounds out a busy few months of administrative moves at Taylor.
Dishon oversaw Wednesday’s board meeting, his first as superintendent. Smith, the longtime superintendent, is staying on to work with Dishon until November. It’s meant to ease Dishon’s transition into the superintendent’s role.
Jake Leicht was named elementary principal in April. He replaces Matt Nuttall, who was placed on administrative leave.
Leicht was Taylor’s athletic director. Bob Wonnell is now in that position.
Kelly Hillman was named assistant elementary principal Wednesday.
