Taylor Community School Corporation will offer free lunch daily to quarantined students starting today.
Meals can be picked up between noon and 1:30 p.m. at Door 16 at the Taylor Middle/High school building, 3750 E. County Road 300 South, Kokomo.
Recipients are asked to request meals ahead of time by emailing mealrequest@taylor.k12.in.us. Requests can be made for the entirety of quarantine.
For example, “Jane Doe will need meals from Aug. 25-31.”
Questions can be directed to Paula Bolin at 765-453-1101, ext. 501.
