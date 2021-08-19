Though defunct, the Taylor Lions Club is still making a difference.
Taylor schools accepted a $34,000 donation from the former service club last week.
It was unexpected when former member Jim Lea dropped a check off at school, according to transportation director Eric Hartman, but was a welcome surprise.
Hartman said Lea, his wife, Tina, and the entire Lions Club were big supporters of Taylor schools.
“They did a lot of stuff here at the school,” he said. “They would always step up and help out.”
Lea’s wish was the money go toward student programs, and the amount will impact a number of different extracurriculars.
Funds will go toward middle and high school athletics, helping offset lost revenue from the pandemic school year.
“Athletics got beat up with COVID and loss of revenue,” Hartman said Thursday.
Hartman added that the athletic department lost about $12,000 last year.
Many former Lions Club members sent their kids to Taylor. Hartman said that likely played a part in the donation.
“He (Lea) felt the school was worthy of receiving the money because of the experience his kids and other Lions Club kids received,” Hartman said.
Money will also go toward elementary extracurriculars, middle and high school band and choir and other non-athletic, non-music programs, such as robotics, science club and the academic team.
“I wanted to make sure all the buildings were taken care of,” Hartman told the Taylor school board last week, when the donation was formally approved.
All donations received by a school must be approved by its school board, no matter how small.
Hartman said the donation will help cover fees for students who might not otherwise be able to afford to participate in extracurriculars.
“That’s just what we do here,” he said.
