Taylor Community Schools is accepting students for a new virtual academy that will begin in the fall.
The school district is partnering with Indiana Online, an online course provider.
Students enrolled in the Titan Virtual Academy will take online classes through Indiana Online. Core classes, such as English, math and science, are taught by a teacher who is online with the student. Elective classes are completed by students at their own pace.
Classes align with Indiana state standards and graduation requirements. Students in the Titan Virtual Academy are able to participate in extracurricular activities, including sports.
The program is available to both in-district and out-of-district students.
The move comes after Taylor lost more than 30 students to online school and homeschool.
“I think during COVID this became popular, people started liking this option,” said Steve Dishon, Taylor High School principal. “Now it’s become a little bit more prevalent. It’s not just happening here; it’s happening at a lot of area schools as well.”
When a student turns to an online school that isn’t affiliated with a public school or a homeschool, the school district loses out on the state funding for that student.
The three dozen students who left Taylor for an online or homeschool option is $250,000 in lost state funding for the school district. However, if those students were enrolled in the Titan Virtual Academy, Taylor would have received 85% of state funding for that student, per state law.
Had Taylor been able to keep the 30 or so students as online students, the district would have recouped $111,000, Dishon said last month.
State funding for students goes mostly toward teacher salaries.
Taylor will pay for the classes its online students take. The school district will have a point person who will work with Indiana Online and monitor grades and attendance.
“We feel like this is a great option for us, and it’ll help recapture some of the students we would lose,” Dishon said.
Titan Virtual Academy does not replace the school’s credit recovery program.
To register for the Titan Virtual Academy, visit www.taylor.k12.in.us.
