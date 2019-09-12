From writing letters to veterans to mulching gardens, the entire Taylor Community School Corp. took time to give back this week.

On Tuesday morning, the school participated in Taylor Service Learning Day, an annual community service event. The service day took place in several locations, including the Carver Community Center, the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s main and south branches, United Way of Howard County and school campuses.

Activities spanned from cleaning up public areas and yard work to putting together packets and writing thank-you cards.

Some of the work included students working with other students. High-schoolers who are in the mentorship program spent time with elementary-schoolers during the event.

Junior Kendall Lanning was one such mentor. He helped to mulch the lawns outside the elementary school, but the work wasn’t the highlight for him.

“It’s fun to hang out with the kids,” he said. “It’s something we do every year, but you can even see the little kids are excited to help out. It’s more than a fun day at school, we actually get to come out and help the community.”

Helping the community is Taylor Elementary School Principal Matt Nuttall’s mission. He said encouraging the students to not only help others but to take pride in their community is a key component to Taylor Schools.

“It’s part of our vision here to make us, our schools, a community center,” he said. “Our superintendent, Chris Smith, carries this philosophy. It’s a wonderful thing to watch the school give back to the community, and offer itself to the community.”

Nuttall is also the head of the Taylor Service Learning Day Committee. This is the third year for the event, and Nuttall’s second year spearheading the effort.

He said one of his favorite aspects of the day is an empathy practice, during which students may work blindfolded or draw by looking into a mirror to mimic challenges of disabilities.

“That’s a really neat exercise; it fits into our model of teaching our kids empathy to the entire community,” he said. “It allows our students to really understand things in a way they wouldn’t have before.”

Putting together the day is a collaborative effort between the school corporation, UAW 1302, Indiana University Kokomo, the City of Kokomo and several organizations and businesses throughout the community.

Caele Pemberton, of the United Way, was the volunteer coordinator for Taylor Service Learning Day 2019.

“The amount of work between the administration, the committee and all the organizations around town is the biggest component of the day,” she said. “We wouldn’t have this opportunity without all of our donors putting in the work to give us everything we need.”

Even the uniform of the day, a red T-shirt with “Taylor” emblazoned on the front and the sponsors on the back, was donated, Nuttall said. Every single person involved in the day got a T-shirt.

“We’re given so much, so many people take pride in our school,” he said. “I watch these students take that same pride in the school and take into our community. It’s an absolutely overwhelming feeling, and that’s what Indian Heights is about.”