Taylor schools is sticking with its mask-optional policy, citing a downward trend in COVID cases in the county.
Wednesday’s school board meeting was originally called to consider a mask requirement, according to Superintendent Chris Smith. However, Smith said he reconsidered after reviewing the most recent county COVID data.
“The trend has gone down in Howard County,” he told the board. “I want to keep masks off for as long as possible.”
It’s a trend that’s been observed at other Howard County schools, regardless of their mask policies. Northwestern and Western — both of which changed from mask-optional to masks required — have observed a decline in cases. Eastern, which remains mask-optional, has too.
Taylor, like other area schools, saw a high number of cases and students sent home in the early weeks of the school year.
There were more COVID cases, 104, through Sept. 17 than all last year, 56.
The middle and high school has borne the brunt of COVID cases. Smith said the elementary school “is spiking a little bit” but is nowhere near what the other buildings faced through the first 28 days of school.
“I don’t want to put masks on if we don’t have to, but those first 28 days were brutal,” Smith said.
More than 180 students have been quarantined, which has impacted athletics — multiple football games have been canceled — and the band. Smith said the band has yet to be together as a full group.
Students being out of class has resulted in many “F” grades among middle and high schoolers.
Smith asked the board to keep an open mind if cases spike again. The superintendent said he likes the option where if a school requires masks, students do not have to quarantine if contact-traced.
“I’m totally against masks, but talking to Chris a few weeks back, if it means keeping our kids in school, I will vote for it,” said board member Dennis Bentzler.
It was a sentiment shared by at least one parent who said they did not like having students in masks last year, but if that is what it takes to keep them in school, they’d go along with it.
The public comment portion was limited to just a few people.
Paula Davis, head of Moms for Liberty, was in support of masks remaining optional. A representative for Taylor’s teachers union said they’d support a mask requirement if adopted.
No action was taken Wednesday, as “mask-optional” is the existing policy.
The board did ask about other methods that could keep kids in school, such as a mask opt in, opt out policy.
Smith said an opt-out clause wouldn’t be something he’d recommend.
A hybrid model was also briefly discussed. Some schools have tried a hybrid model where some students attend school face-to-face, while others attend online, and the two groups switch every other day.
Smith said there is risk in losing funding if students are not physically in school for at least 90 days a year, and inclement weather could complicate that with a hybrid model.
