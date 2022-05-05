5-1-22 - Taylor HS environmental club plants trees to offset paper use. Elizabeth Newlan and Elizabeth Moody plant a white spruce tree. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-1-22 - Taylor HS environmental club plants trees to offset paper use. Trees are seperated for those who purchased them. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-1-22 - Taylor HS environmental club plants trees to offset paper use. Tags are made to identify each tree. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-1-22 - Taylor HS environmental club plants trees to offset paper use. As the students fulfill the trees ordered they make labels to go with each tree. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-1-22 - Taylor HS environmental club plants trees to offset paper use. A bunch of trees are readied for planting. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-1-22 - Taylor HS environmental club plants trees to offset paper use. Elizabeth Moody, Alexis DeBard and Miranda Saldana watch as Mallory Saldana digs a hole for a tree past the outfield of the softball field. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-1-22 - Taylor HS environmental club plants trees to offset paper use. Alexis DeBard tries to break up the soil so they can plant a tree. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-1-22 - Taylor HS environmental club plants trees to offset paper use. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
More like this...
Taylor Tree Planting
1 of 8
5-1-22 - Taylor HS environmental club plants trees to offset paper use. Elizabeth Newlan and Elizabeth Moody plant a white spruce tree. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-1-22 - Taylor HS environmental club plants trees to offset paper use. Trees are seperated for those who purchased them. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-1-22 - Taylor HS environmental club plants trees to offset paper use. Tags are made to identify each tree. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-1-22 - Taylor HS environmental club plants trees to offset paper use. As the students fulfill the trees ordered they make labels to go with each tree. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-1-22 - Taylor HS environmental club plants trees to offset paper use. A bunch of trees are readied for planting. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-1-22 - Taylor HS environmental club plants trees to offset paper use. Elizabeth Moody, Alexis DeBard and Miranda Saldana watch as Mallory Saldana digs a hole for a tree past the outfield of the softball field. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-1-22 - Taylor HS environmental club plants trees to offset paper use. Alexis DeBard tries to break up the soil so they can plant a tree. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-1-22 - Taylor HS environmental club plants trees to offset paper use. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Taylor High School’s newest club is aiming to make a difference one tree at a time.
The environmental club completed its first project Sunday by planting and distributing 87 trees in an effort to offset the high school’s paper use.
The newly formed group had a goal of 81 trees. Students researched native area species and decided on paper birch, sugar maple and white spruce saplings.
Chemistry teacher Jory Dattilo, who is the club’s sponsor, said they polled teachers about how much paper they use during an average year to determine the number of trees they needed to plant.
The group worked with Tree-Plenish, a nonprofit that helps student groups plant trees in their communities.
Saplings were purchased for $5. Money raised afforded the trees.
"Our goal was just to offset the paper usage at the school," Dattilo said.
Some trees were planted around the school, while other students went out into the community and planted trees at residences of people who requested them.
Student Elizabeth Moody said they reached out to local businesses, parks and libraries about planting trees.
“We called a lot of car dealerships,” she said.
Trees were planted on Taylor’s campus behind the annex building near athletic facilities.
“The goal was to get some shade for the teams who do stuff out there,” Dattilo said.
Moody and Elizabeth Newlin planted one of the trees at the school. The two carefully placed a white spruce into the ground.
Newlin knew her stuff and sprinkled dirt around the tree, filling in the hole, while making sure not to pack it too tight and crush the roots.
The environmental club received a grant from the Community Foundation of Howard County that will go toward starting a community garden. Steve Dishon, high school principal, said students are excited about the project.
The group is still brainstorming if they will partner with a local pantry or donate the produce, including lettuce, peppers and tomatoes, to the school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.