Taylor families are invited to the fourth annual Math and Literacy Family Game Night on Friday.
The event goes from 5:30-7 p.m. at Taylor Elementary school and is open to families with students in preschool through eighth grade.
Students will read and play math games with their parents. Parents will also receive plenty of resources to help their children learn at home.
These include free learning activities and books, as well as other giveaways. A free meal is also included.
Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore and members of the Kokomo police and fire departments are expected as local celebrity guest readers. Local author Cindie Hudson and her therapy dog, Harlee, are also expected.
