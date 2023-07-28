When Taylor Community School students head back to class Aug. 9, every one of them will be able to eat breakfast and lunch free of charge.
The school corporation announced Tuesday it was approved for a Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). The Taylor School Board is expected to formally approve the CEP at its August meeting.
A CEP is a United States Department of Agriculture program that allows qualified schools to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students. This eliminates the need for families to fill out paperwork for free and reduced cost lunches.
School buildings and corporations where at least 40% of students automatically qualify for free school meals are eligible to receive a CEP designation.
Automatically qualified students include those on SNAP, Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF), Medicaid or are homeless, migrant or enrolled in Head Start.
Schools with a high rate of poverty are often eligible for a CEP. Taylor has a poverty rate of 78%.
“You can tell people are strapped so thin,” said Paula Bolin, Taylor food service director. “They needed this.”
Taylor has been eligible for a CEP for awhile, however, due to how the program works it hasn’t been economically feasible until now.
Schools with a CEP are reimbursed for the meals they serve. A school district’s cafeteria budget is self-sustaining and must break even.
Due to how CEP meal reimbursement is figured, a school that is eligible at 40%, 50% or 55% is not able to break even because the amount of money received at that rate does not cover all costs.
It’s one of the main reasons why many eligible schools in Indiana, and nationwide, do not take advantage of the program.
More than 1,400 schools in Indiana are eligible for a CEP or nearing eligibility. Of those, only 593 are utilizing the program, according to the Food Research & Action Center, a national anti-hunger organization.
It’s not until schools reach the 60% mark that a CEP works out financially.
Bolin said Taylor’s rate of automatically qualified students has trended upward in recent years. This year, the rate was high enough to make it so CEP reimbursements would cover most of the food service department’s costs.
“The number, I could tell, had really, really increased,” Bolin said. “I was shocked at how much we had increased over the last year.”
On one hand, it’s an unfortunate situation. It means more students and families are struggling, but on the other, the increase means Taylor schools can alleviate some of those struggles, especially when factoring in parents no longer pay textbook fees.
“Both of those things together will make a big difference,” Bolin said.
While students can get meals for free, it will also help stretch the lunch money they do have. Bolin said money typically spent on a meal can be used on a la carte items, giving student access to even more food.
Studies indicate students who are well-fed do better in class and have better attendance rates.
Superintendent Steve Dishon said the CEP, which is good for four years, could attract new families to Taylor.
The Community Eligibility Provision could also lower grocery prices.
Households with children at a CEP school tend to spend less on groceries. This leads to fewer purchases at area stores. These stores react by reducing their prices, according to a working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research.
