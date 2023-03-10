The Taylor School Board approved a general obligation bond worth about $470,000 that will go toward the purchase of three school buses.
The move comes after months of the school district looking for contract bus drivers to address a shortage. Contract bus drivers are drivers who have their own bus and cover their own licensing, insurance and upkeep.
Superintendent Chris Smith turned to purchasing new buses when the contract driver search didn't net enough drivers.
The thought behind purchasing new buses is that it's easier to find someone willing to drive a bus than it is to find a driver with a bus of their own.
Schools nationwide continue to struggle to find bus drivers.
Upcoming meetings
Tri-Central School Board meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, 4774 N. 200 West, Sharpsville.
Eastern School Board meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, 221 W. Main St., Greentown.
Tipton School Board meets for a work session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, in the administrative office, 1051 S. Main St., Tipton. A regular meeting follows at 6:30 p.m.
Pre-enrollment open for Tri-Central pre-K and kindergarten
Tri-Central Elementary School is accepting pre-enrollment application for its pre-school and kindergarten programs.
Potential pre-school students must be 4 years old on or before Aug. 1. Kindergarten students must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1.
Online pre-enrollment is required for both. The webpage can be found at www.tccs.k12.in.us in the upper-right corner.
School staff will contact families following the enrollment request.
There is a meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the elementary school for those who have pre-enrolled online.
Parents and guardians should bring their child's legal birth certificate, immunization records and Social Security number to the meeting. In addition, bring a list of medications, illnesses, allergies and custody documentation if applicable.
Contact the elementary office 765-963-5885 if you have any questions.
Taylor kindergarten round up Wednesday
Kindergarten and Tiny Titans Preschool registration Taylor Elementary School will be from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Parents should call 765-453-3800 to schedule a registration appointment. Parents should also fill out a new-student enrollment form at the Taylor Community Schools website, www.taylor.k12.in.us, prior to their appointment.
Children are encouraged to attend to meet their kindergarten or preschool teacher.
In order to attend kindergarten, a child must be 5 on or before Aug. 1, 2023. Pre-K children must be 4 on or before Aug. 1, 2023. For preschool, the child must be 3 on or before Aug. 1, 2023, and potty trained.
Parents need to bring the child’s official birth certificate, proof of immunizations, Social Security card and proof of residency. A $50 registration fee is also due to secure a spot in the Tiny Titans Preschool program. Limited spaces are available.
Scholarship available to single women
Single women in Howard County are eligible to apply for the Mary Jean Deegan Scholarship.
Applicants must be a single woman, in Howard County, a full-time student in Pell-eligible degree-seeking program, demonstrate financial need and not work at KeyBank National Association or its affiliates.
The scholarship window closes Thursday. To apply, go to https://tinyurl.com/yckuttma.
Award-winning poet to speak at IUK
Nikki Giovanni, an award-winning poet, activist and educator will speak March 21 at Indiana University Kokomo.
Giovanni is the recipient of the 2022 Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize, the inaugural Rosa L. Parks Woman of Courage Award, the American Book Award, the Langston Hughes Award, and seven NAACP Image Awards.
She is set to speak at 5:30 p.m. in Havens Auditorium.
Each person attending must have a ticket. Free tickets are available at the IU Kokomo Welcome Center in Alumni Hall, 2300 S. Washington St., and at all Kokomo-Howard County Public Library branches.
Since 1987, Giovanni has been a University Distinguished Professor at Virginia Tech, where she’s taught writing and literature.
Her poetry, essays, and recordings have covered topics including gender, race, and social issues, and she is known as a champion for civil rights and social justice.
Giovanni has published multiple books for adults and children, including essays and poetry, as well as audio recordings. Her poetry collections include her first self-published book, "Black Feelings Black Talk," and her most recent, "Make Me Rain: Poems & Prose."
Tri-Central student among winners at IUK art gallery
Megan Conner, a student at Tri-Central High School, was awarded Best of Mixed Media at Indiana University Kokomo Art Gallery's High School Art Exhibition.
The exhibit features artwork from 50 high school juniors and seniors.
Chloe Holler, of Peru High School, won best in 3D.
Honorable mentions went to PHS students Mackenzie John, Olivia Stone and Logan Gatliff.
Other area students featured in the exhibit include Kara Baker, Araya Raulerson, Esme Flores, Elle Smith, Loulou Sanceau, Tel Smith, and Caitlyn Miller, all from PHS; and Owen Widrup, Kymarra Sams, Sophie Parton, Natalie Garrity, Toriana Garmon and Emma Conrad from Tri-Central.
Art will be on display through March 30.
The exhibit is free and open to the public in the Gallery, in the IUK Library Building, 2300 S. Washington St. Free parking is available on campus.
The IUK Art Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and closed Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Search for exoplanets the focus of IUK Observatory open house
Indiana University Kokomo Observatory's open house for March will feature talks about planets that exist outside the solar system.
Those who attend can learn more about NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite. The open house is from 8 to 10 p.m. Sunday.
Patrick Motl, professor of physics, will begin the open house with discussion of TESS, which launched in 2018, and has been scanning almost the entire sky looking for exoplanets (planets beyond our solar system). It has also uncovered other cosmic phenomena, including star-shredding black holes and stellar oscillations. He will also talk about the Carmenes survey, which is examining 300 M-dwarf stars for signs of exoplanets.
After the talk, stargazers may be able to see Jupiter, Venus, and the winter hexagon constellations, which will be near overhead at sunset, through the Observatory’s two telescopes.
Viewing will continue until 10 p.m.
The Observatory is located at 2660 S. Washington St. Admission and parking are free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.