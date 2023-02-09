Taylor Community Schools has some of the highest wages for substitute teachers in Howard County, following a board-approved pay increase Wednesday.
The Taylor School Board agreed to up substitute teacher pay by $20 per day. Substitute teacher rates at Taylor are now $90 per day and $95 per day for subs with a four-year degree.
Those rates are the highest in the county for subs with and without a four-year degree, though Western School Corporation pays $105 for a retired substitute teacher.
Many of Taylor’s substitute teachers are paraprofessionals at the school. They are paid an hourly wage. When serving as substitute teacher, they are paid the sub rate.
Business Manager Renae Adams told the board the difference in pay was negligible, prior to the pay increase.
“They’re working longer hours, more hours per day and getting about the same amount of money,” she said.
Taylor officials hope the increase will make the school district more competitive in the area.
Eastern Howard School Corporation upped its substitute teacher pay late last year, now paying $80 per day and $85 for subs with a teaching license. Tipton Community School Corporation pays $85 and $100 for those with a four-year degree.
“I feel like this will increase our sub … requests,” Adams said. “If we’re at the top of the scale, or close to the top of the scale at $90 for no degree, that would be very incentive.”
The Tri-Central School Board is expected to up its substitute teacher rate to $90 and $100 for a teaching license when it meets Monday.
The rate increases come at a time when substitute teachers are hard to find.
“All districts are having trouble getting subs,” said Taylor Superintendent Chris Smith.
A survey by EdWeek Research Center, which conducts research on education topics, in late 2019 and early 2020 found school districts could only cover 54% of teacher absences.
The survey — which polled school administrators and board members across the country — found that 70% of them expect substitute teacher demand to increase.
More than half of respondents said they expect fewer applicants for substitute teacher positions in five years.
If Taylor can cover all of its substitute teacher needs, the pay rate will cost $32,400 out of the district’s education fund, which is funded through student enrollment. The corporation budgeted $265,000 for substitute teachers this school year.
Taylor contracts with WillSub, part of education consultant company ESS, to find substitute teachers.
Kokomo School Corporation contracted with ESS in 2021.
Taylor also has building-based substitute teachers. These are assigned to each Taylor school building. They fill in where needed and are afforded with federal pandemic money.
Previously, building substitutes were paid $100 per day. Their pay is now $120.
