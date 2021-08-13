You don't have to travel to England to experience an authentic high tea. Just head to The English Rose Cafe & Tea Room.
The new eatery opened earlier this month inside the 118-year-old Queen Anne Victorian home at 502 W. Jefferson St. The house boasts original stained-glass windows, coffered ceilings and chandeliers, and is considered one of the best houses of its kind in the entire state.
Owners JoAnn and Henry David Dellenger said that kind of old-world style makes the perfect spot to enjoy one of their huge selections of teas, scones and other homemade treats.
The cafe offers four different tea experiences, such as the cream tea, which includes a freshly baked scone and cup of soup. The grand English rose high tea offers three teas, two sandwich choices, two freshly baked scones and a variety of sweet treats, all presented on a three-tiered serving tower.
For those wanting a more traditional meal, the cafe also serves waffles, quiche, pancakes, salads, grilled cheese sandwiches, BLTs and chicken salad.
Henry David said that no matter what patrons order, they're guaranteed a casual but high-end dining experience, with fresh linens over each table in rooms decorated with fine china and 19th-century art.
"We want this to be a very calming environment," he said. "We want people to come and have everything else melt away and almost feel like they're in a different place, even if just for an hour."
Due to limited seating, reservations are required and can be made by calling 765-450-4934. Around 30 guests can sit inside, and outside tables can also seat another 20.
A sitting room holds a small boutique selling loose-leaf teas, Amish-made syrup, local postcards, candles, bath salts and other items.
For the Dellengers, opening the tea room inside a Victorian home has fulfilled a lifelong dream. Last year, the two started looking at Victorian homes all across the U.S. to buy and turn into a tea room, and ended up settling on the Kokomo house.
"It's a style of home that we really love, especially the Queen Anne Victorian, because I love the porches," JoAnn said. "They just don't make them like this anymore."
The two moved from their home in Greenwood to Kokomo in June, and spent two months furiously working to get the cafe ready. JoAnn said it helped that the previous owner of the house also operated a tea room, and sold them tables and equipment to get them started.
In the last two months, the Dellengers have also renovated another small residence on the property into an Airbnb rental. Henry David said the rental already has bookings all the way through December.
Now, with business going well, the two are already looking at ways to improve and expand the operation. JoAnne said options they're considering are catering, opening a bed and breakfast space on the third floor and offering weddings on the property.
And although they've only been open for around two weeks, the Dellengers said they already feel at home in Kokomo.
"Our customers have been so supportive and so wonderful," Henry David said.
