Joe Pyke, a social and emotional learning facilitator at McKinley Alternative School, doesn’t remember a lot about what happened to him Feb. 21.
But he does know that he is a very lucky man.
Pyke’s colleague Jessica Oliver, who teaches alternative middle school at McKinley, doesn’t consider herself a hero for her own actions that day.
But she sure is one in Pyke’s eyes, and she always will be.
It was toward the end of the school day, and Pyke was playing basketball with one of Oliver’s students, who wanted to finish a pick-up game the pair had started the week before.
At one point in the game, Oliver could see that Pyke was physically struggling a bit, so she proposed a little break.
“And then he just fell to the floor,” Oliver told the Tribune this week, referring to her colleague.
Oliver, having realized that Pyke was unconscious but still breathing on his own, yelled to the students still left in the gymnasium to go get help.
“I remember putting him in rescue position because he was convulsing,” Oliver recalled, "and then he just turned blue.”
Oliver — certified in CPR — quickly began chest compressions.
And for several minutes, Oliver, and eventually McKinley Alternative School Principal Idowu Ikudabo, continued with those chest compressions until emergency personnel arrived on scene and took over.
One of the lasting images Oliver still has from that day was Pyke — who had suffered cardiac arrest — leaving the school on a stretcher and facing an uncertain future.
Pyke was immediately taken to Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo and ultimately airlifted to Ascension St. Vincent Carmel, where he had a successful open-heart double bypass surgery.
And after a relatively quick recovery time, Pyke was even given the nod to return to work, which he did last month when the students came back from spring break.
Flash forward to earlier this week.
In one of the school’s conference rooms sat Pyke and Oliver, along with several other school officials and Pyke’s cardiac surgeon Dr. Sina Moainie, who wanted to visit the school personally to meet with the staff that helped save Pyke’s life.
“No physician on Earth would tell you that it wasn’t Ms. Oliver that saved Joe’s life,” Moainie said. “A five-minute delay would have been the difference. Even a two- or three-minute delay would have been. Just having that composure, that poise to be able to not freak out and just handle things, it’s an amazing thing.”
Pyke, sitting next to Moainie with a grin stretched across his face, agreed.
“Every moment that I have with my children and with my loved ones from this point on, I owe to Jessica,” he said. “That’s the truth, and that’s pretty deep. That’s pretty poignant. And had it (her response) not been as rapid, I might have had brain damage or other complications. So the fact that she was on the spot right away is huge. I could have been alive but not been me. So she didn’t just save my life. She saved me.”
And in the days and weeks following his health scare, Pyke said he’s learning how to smell the proverbial roses a bit more; not taking life for granted as often as he might have in the past.
He’s also taking time to really appreciate the value of friendship.
After all, it’s those friends you make in life that might literally save yours one day, he noted.
“It’s important to surround yourself with people that you can trust,” he said. “You just don’t think about it on a regular basis, but it’s certainly important. It certainly worked out in my favor.
“I’ve never been so happy for someone to crack my ribs,” Pyke added, laughing as he reached over to touch Oliver’s hand.
For Oliver, Pyke’s near-death experience has given her a new appreciation for life too, she noted.
“When you have moments, take time to take in those moments and enjoy every minute of them,” she said. “He was upright, and then he was down on the floor, just like that. I don’t consider myself a hero. I consider myself a good person. I was in the right place at the right time, and I wasn’t going to let my friend suffer like that.”
And along with taking time to appreciate life, all those interviewed also stressed the importance of life-saving procedures like CPR.
“Heart disease is the number one killer of Americans,” Moainie said. “Every 30 to 40 seconds in this country, somebody has a heart attack. So the odds are that throughout an average American’s lifetime, you’re going to run into somebody that’s actively having one. Knowing CPR is an invaluable skillset to be able to have that can help your fellow Americans.
“You really can’t do a whole lot about somebody that has cancer and is dying of cancer,” he added. “There’s nothing you can do outside of a hospital that will save a cancer person’s life, but you can absolutely do something about somebody having a heart attack. So having the ability and the presence of mind to intervene, that can literally be the difference between life and death.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.