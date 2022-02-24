Jake Wilson has spent more time as Mr. Wilson at Pipe Creek Elementary and Maconaquah Middle School this year than he has as a student at Indiana University Kokomo.
Wilson is a resident in IUK’s Teachers in Residency program. The program affords education students the opportunity to student-teach for an entire year, instead of just one semester.
While other students were enjoying the final days of summer before heading back, Wilson was attending faculty meetings, introducing himself to parents and preparing for the school year at Maconaquah.
“The students have the opportunity to open a school year and close it down,” said Sarrah Grubb, assistant professor of education at IUK. “This residence has them embedded in the classroom for two semesters in a row.”
Wilson saw the value in starting a school year — basically double the experience — not to mention the stipend provided to student-teachers in the program.
“That was a big incentive,” Wilson said. “It really doubled the value in my mind.”
Education students typically complete their student-teaching during the spring semester, hopping on board with a school corporation after Christmas break.
Wilson started the year at Pipe Creek teaching first grade. This semester, he’s in a special education classroom for sixth through eighth graders at Maconaquah Middle School.
“Last semester was amazing, this semester has been just the same,” Wilson said.
A more immersive experience is meant to better prepare student-teachers for their first year teaching on their own, and prevent burnout and turnover.
Grubb said it can be a mental grind. Resident teachers take a course during the second semester, which is essentially real-time support. The professor compared it to a mentorship.
“We’re hoping to make them feel much more supported so it’s a smoother transition into the profession,” Grubb said.
Student-teachers in the IUK program are paired with a host teacher, who offers guidance. Wilson is co-teaching this semester with special education teacher Brigitte Kintner.
Kintner said Wilson took to the class easily.
“He really is very natural,” she said. “He seems really equipped for the classroom.”
Kintner said Wilson is good at connecting with students, especially those who face emotional challenges. He also knows his way around technology, which his host teacher appreciates.
In a profession that is increasingly female-dominated and in a socioeconomic climate where more and more students are raised by single mothers and grandparents, having a male role model in the classroom has been a welcome sight.
“We need male teachers more than anything,” Kintner said. “They really gravitated toward him as a male role model.”
Maconaquah is one of two school districts participating in the IUK program. The school corporation received a grant from the Indiana Commission of Higher Education that covers the student-teacher’s stipend, funding for a partnership with IUK and pay for staff who work with the student-teacher.
Maconaquah received $15,000 for each of its resident teachers.
It’s an opportunity for a school corporation to fill a teaching need in the short term, and maybe even the long term.
“They of course see it as a strategy in addressing the staffing shortages they have,” said Leah Nellis, IUK’s dean of education.
Tayler Sampson was a member of the pilot group of IUK students who participated in the Teachers in Residency program last school year. She taught third grade at Green Meadows Intermediate School in Frankfort. Before the year was over, she was hired by the school district.
Maconaquah wouldn’t mind keeping Wilson around past this spring.
“I couldn’t be happier,” said middle school Principal Craig Jernagan. “He’s a great teacher candidate and one we’d like to keep in the district if possible.”
Jernagan said special education teachers are hard to find. Wilson, originally from Elwood, might have a few schools vying for his services.
Teachers in Residency is in its second year, though demand is growing. Maconaquah has applied to host three student-teachers next year.
Nine school districts have applied for grant funding. Nellis said there could be 11 districts participating in the program next year, if all secure funding.
“People are signing on quickly,” Grubb added. “They want to have those experiences in their districts.”
Wilson enjoys the deep conversations he has with his students. He also likes being goofy and personable in the classroom.
He’s wanted to teach since he was a kid. Now, he’s sure.
“This has already solidified it for me,” Wilson said.
